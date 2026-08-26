Interview: 'The Response Is Always At 100!': Actor Jinkx Monsoon On Audience Reactions And Playing The Title Role In OH, MARY! In The West End

After a triumphant performance on Broadway, Jinkx Monsoon returns to Oh, Mary!, this time in the West End in London! From 17 August to 26 September, Monsoon will be terrorising the Trafalgar Theatre as Mary Todd Lincoln, who feels trapped in her life as the First Lady of the United States.

Recently, we had the chance to chat with Monsoon about her return to Oh, Mary!. We discussed what first made her want to be a part of the play on Broadway, what it has been like returning to the same role in a different country and what she thinks has made Oh, Mary! so successful on both sides of the pond.

What first made you want to be a part of Oh, Mary! on Broadway?

I wanted to be a part of it OFF Broadway! Ha! No - I saw it off-Broadway before its transfer to the Lyceum Theater, before the Tonys - I have been pals with Cole [Escola, the writer of the show] for a long time, and a fan of theirs for even longer. After the show, we got a moment alone together, and I said, “Please take this as far as you can and really get everything you absolutely deserve from this amazing show - and only then, when you’re ready to move on, please call me, ‘cause I’d love a crack at her.” I knew it was going to live multiple lives and I wanted to get mixed into the stew as soon as possible. Cole has been extremely generous, and I’m extremely grateful.

Jinx Monsoon as Mary Lincoln

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

What has the rehearsal process been like for returning to the show, this time in the West End?

It was light-speed, but thoroughly enjoyable; every second was a blast. My decision to come back to the role on the West End was largely due to the brilliant performers in the London cast. I saw Mason Alexander Park perform the role with this same cast, and I really wanted a round with these incredible performers! When everyone is good at their job and comes in with a good attitude, the rehearsal process can be really energising for the run.

Dino Fetscher and I are like two Tasmanian devils let loose on each other. Scott Karim is a wonderful scene partner, and every night we discover more between our characters. Kate O’Donnell and I were instant besties, and the significance of our sharing a West End stage is not lost on us. Oliver Stockley is a natural comedian and magician of the stage and, as my accompanist, is my rock in the show. I love these brilliant performers.

What is it like returning to the same show with a different cast?

It’s one of the most fun parts of my job! When a script is THIS good, it’s hard for it to get boring - for me, at least. I love when an understudy goes on, I love when a new performer comes in, I love and welcome it all. It keeps every day interesting. I learn more about my characters by how they respond to different scene partners; how can they achieve their goals, having to play new tactics . . . Discovering that in the moment, it’s a rush. But I’m a 7-year sober alcoholic, so I gotta get my kicks somewhere, I guess!

You recently performed in London in End of the Rainbow. Have you noticed many differences between American and British audiences?

I think there is just naturally a longer-running, deeper-rooted culture around theatre here in the UK. With it being the birthplace of so many theatrical innovations - as well as a place that fosters the fringe and the underground and the cabaret dame shows and the pantos - I would say that British audiences come ready for the theatrical experience. Other than that, I will say that this show is so good, when we’re cooking, the response is always at 100, no matter which side of the ocean I’m on.

Jinx Monsoon as Mary Lincoln

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

What is it about Oh, Mary! that you think has made it so appealing on both sides of the pond?

Cole Escola, Sam Pinkleton and their team created a tight, beautifully crafted theatre piece that has shifted many people’s - and producers’ - ideas of what the future of theatre has in store. It’s a testament to artists creating art for the sake of good art - not commercial success. The commercial success comes from people recognizing the authenticity in the entire production. I think this show also walks the tightrope between both cultures’ senses of humour. Also, funny is funny!

What do you hope audiences take away from Oh, Mary!?

That there is something to be said for believing in yourself and betting on yourself and being willing to fight for yourself, in a world stacked up against you.

How would you describe Oh, Mary! in one word?

Perfect!

Oh, Mary! is currently running until 2 January 2027 at the Trafalgar Theatre. Jinkx Monsoon is performing as Mary Lincoln until 26 September

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