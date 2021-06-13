Jimmy Smits Talks Honing His Singing and Dancing Skills For IN THE HEIGHTS

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

The film adaptation of In The Heights is now in theaters and on HBO Max. Jimmy Smits, who plays the role of Kevin Rosario, recently chatted with USA Today about how he prepared for the film.

Smits said that he had to work hard to prepare, despite having just six lines of singing.

"Even for six lines of musical interlude dialogue, there were four vocal coaches on two different coasts," he said. "If you haven't done something since summer stock theater or high school productions, you want to be on point. Especially when you got all those powerhouse voices happening."

Anthony Ramos, who plays Usnavi in the film, said he was impressed by Smits' singing and dancing skills.

"It was like, 'Come on! Hit us with them notes, brother!" Ramos said. "And then he was busting it in the 'Carnaval' scene. Yes sir!"

Smits said that he related to the role, and wanted to make it a compassionate one, not a villain.

"I know how I feel about wanting my children to do better, and maybe putting undo pressure on them sometimes," he said. "I knew what this family was grappling with."

To earn the role, Smits said he put together clips of him singing in everything he could find.

"We were scrambling putting together little video clips of me singing 'Duke of Earl' with Dennis Franz in the squad car or a little song flourish in 'West Wing,' "he said. "It wasn't heavy lifting on the musical thing. But I still had to kind of convince them that I could do it."

