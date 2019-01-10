Jimmy Fallon Teases Possible Guest Appearance in HAMILTON in Puerto Rico

Hamilton in Puerto Rico has been huge news on its own, but now Jimmy Fallon is intimating that audiences might expect an exciting guest appearance. Check out tweets from Fallon and Lin-Manuel Miranda!

.@lin_manuel, heard there might be some special guest performers for #HamiltonPR?? See you soon, Puerto Rico!! #TonightShowPuertoRico pic.twitter.com/OCoEGDdvGc - Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 10, 2019

Hamilton comes to Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center (Bellas Artes) January 11-27, 2019, starring Miranda reprising his role as the titular character.

Miranda, Seller, and the Miranda Family announced the HAMILTON engagement in Puerto Rico will raise significant funds for the Flamboyan Arts Fund, created in collaboration with Flamboyan Foundation and dedicated to supporting institutions and arts groups as well as musicians, galleries, and other cultural spaces and workers, to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture. In addition to a select number of premium tickets sold via Flamboyan Arts Fund to raise money for the fund, all corporate sponsorships of HAMILTON Puerto Rico will benefit the Arts Fund.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You