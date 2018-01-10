Jimmy Award Winners to Perform At BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon and the Broadway League Foundation have announced today that the 2017 Jimmy Award winners will perform at BroadwayCon. Sofia Deler (2017 Best Performance by an Actress) and Tony Moreno (2017 Best Performance by an Actor) will take the stage during the second annual BroadwayCon Star To Be competition on Saturday, January 27, while the judges deliberate.

Sofia Victoria Deler is a 16 year old from Orlando, FL who recently had the privilege of performing on the Minskoff stage as a part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards where she won the 2017 Jimmy Award for Best Actress. She won 2017 Best Actress at South Eastern Theatre Conference and Florida Theatre Conference. She plans to attend college this fall to pursue a musical theatre degree. Sofia has big dreams to be on Broadway and in film.

Tony Moreno recently graduated from Trinity Preparatory School in Winter Park, FL, where he was Vice President of Troupe 1780. Some of his favorite roles include Don Quixote/Cervantes (Man of La Mancha, 2017 Jimmy Award Winner), Jamie (The Last Five Years, 2016 Jimmy Award Nomination), The Baker (Into the Woods), and Dock Boy/Bird Seller (Sweeney Todd, TheatreWorks FL). For the past three years, with the Winter Park Playhouse's R.E.A.C.H. program, Tony has performed Schoolhouse Rock Live! for Title I elementary schools across Central Florida. Tony also has extensive voice over credits, including projects for Disney Parks, ESL Textbooks, and Macy's. He currently attends the University of Arizona, earning a BFA in Musical Theatre. Special thanks to his parents, Maya, Ms. Papin, Dana, Mr. & Mrs. Chernault, Baubie, Poppy, and Abuela for all their endless love and support.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts more than 80,000 students who participate in high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of Touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Presented by the Broadway League Foundation, the program sends a Best Actress and Best Actor winner from each of these competitions to New York for a week-long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only talent showcase on Broadway. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $1,000,000 in educational scholarships. The tenth annual Jimmy Awards will take place on Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. Coaching and rehearsals for this one-of-a-kind event will be held Monday, June 18, 2018 through Monday, June 25, 2018 in New York City. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

Mischief Management produces fan conventions focusing on community, content, and creativity. Since 2009, it has served tens of thousands of fans, providing a fun, vibrant, and safe space to enjoy the things they love. Mischief Management's event lineup includes Con of Thrones (for fans of Game of Thrones and the writings of George R.R. Martin), and BroadwayCon (for fans of theatre and Broadway), and LeakyCon (for fans of Harry Potter and J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World). Mischief Management produces AlienCon 2018 on behalf of A+E Networks. More information about each of Mischief Management's events can be found at www.MischiefManagement.com.

