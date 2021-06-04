Jessica Vosk to Host Opening Night of New York Philharmonic's Bryant Park Picnic Performances

It has been announced that Jessica Vosk will be hosting New York Philharmonic's opening night concert of Bryant Park Picnic Performances series! The summer will kick off with a four-night run of performances from June 9 to June 12 with a 25-piece orchestra from the world-renowned New York Philharmonic.

That run will be followed on June 18 by New York City Opera's annual LGBTQ Pride concert, titled Pride in the Park, featuring a new arrangement of the finale of Iain Bell and Mark Campbell's opera Stonewall, which was commissioned by NYCO and given its world premiere in 2019.

Picnic Performances will feature twenty-five live music, dance and theater events for a free, ticketed audience at midtown Manhattan's Bryant Park. Livestream broadcasts of nearly all of this season's Picnic Performances will also be available to anyone at no cost via Bryant Park's social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America.

For the most current guidelines, program updates and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org/picnics.

New York Philharmonic

Twenty-five musicians from the New York Philharmonic will kick off the summer season.



Wednesday, June 9 at 7PM

Thursday, June 10 at 7PM

Friday, June 11 at 7PM

Saturday, June 12 at 7PM

The New York Philharmonic connects with up to 50 million people around the world annually through concerts, broadcasts, recordings, education outreach, and free or low-cost performances, including the Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer; Phil the Hall; and Young People's Concerts. In 2019-20, after three consecutive weeks featuring World Premieres as part of Project 19 - the largest-ever all-women's commissioning initiative - the Orchestra had to cancel concerts due to COVID-19. The Philharmonic responded by launching a portal to hundreds of hours of recorded performances, and NY Phil Bandwagon, free, outdoor "pull-up" concerts presenting small groups of the Orchestra's musicians. The Philharmonic has commissioned and / or premiered works by leading composers since its founding in 1842, including Dvořak's New World Symphony; John Adams's Pulitzer Prize-winning On the Transmigration of Souls, dedicated to the victims of 9/11; and Julia Wolfe's Grammy-nominated Fire in my mouth. Jaap van Zweden became Music Director of the oldest American symphony orchestra - and one of the oldest in the world - in September 2018, succeeding titans including Bernstein, Toscanini, and Mahler.

