Jessica Vosk Releases New Singles 'Paparazzi' and 'The Love Medley' - Listen Here!

Jessica Vosk has released two new singles: a cover of Lady Gaga's 'Paparazzi' and 'The Love Medley,' which includes 'Different Drum,' 'I Don't Know How to Love Him' from Jesus Christ Superstar, and 'Everybody Says Don't' from Anyone Can Whistle.

"It’s been a while since I’ve hit the studio…and I love Gaga, Broadway and #Pride. So please go listen…Have a kiki, lip sync for your life. And throw glitter," writes Vosk in the caption.

Vosk recently starred as Cee Cee in Beaches at Theatre Calgary, which concluded its run on June 16th.

Listen to the singles below!

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled “My Golden Age.”

Before the infamous shutdown, she starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years.

Vosk starred in New York City Ballet’s Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020’s A Very Coco Christmas.