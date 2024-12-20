Jessica Vosk, Megan Hilty, & More to Perform in GMA3 Broadway Holiday Episode

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ABC has announced a special episode of GMA3, featuring holiday performances from several Broadway stars. The episode will air on Tuesday, December 24 at 1:00 p.m ET.

Broadway Brings the Holidays to 'GMA3' will include performances from Disney on Broadway stars Sonya Balsara, Adi Roy, Vincent Jamal Hooper and Pearl Khwezi (“Aladdin” and “The Lion King”); Jessica Vosk (“Hell’s Kitchen”), Megan Hilty and Michelle Williams (“Death Becomes Her”), Jordan Fisher (“Hadestown”) and Tyler Hardwick who will perform holiday classics with pianist David Cook, bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Mike Piolet.

“GMA3: What You Need to Know” is a one-hour program co-anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. The news program airs weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EST | 12:00 p.m. CST on ABC, and 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST on ABC News Live.

Disney on Broadway stars Sonya Balsara and Adi Roy are currently playing Jasmin and Aladdin in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway and Vincent Jamal Hooper and Pearl Khwezi are Mufasa and Nala in The Lion King.

Jessica Vosk is a singer and actress known for starring roles on the musical theatre stage. She is best known for her star turn as Elphaba in the musical Wicked, first on tour and then joining the show’s 15th anniversary on Broadway. She is currently playing the role of Jersey in Hell's Kitchen.

Megan Hilty and Michelle Williams are currently appearing in Death Becomes Her, the hit musical currently playing at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Hilty is known for her roles in Wicked and the TV show Smash. Williams previously starred in Chicago and Once on This Island.

Jordan Fisher is an actor, singer-songwriter, and producer who is currently starring as ‘Orpheus' in the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown. Fisher originated the role of ‘Anthony' in the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Tyler Hardwick has been seen on Broadway in Once On This Island (Storyteller); Motown the Musical (Eddie Kendricks. His national tour credits include Once On This Island (Daniel Beauxhomme); Dreamgirls (C.C. White); Motown the Musical (Norman Whitfield).