Jessica Vosk, Jelani Remy, Isabelle McCalla & More to Take Part in STAGE DOOR MIXER at Watermark Bar in NYC

Mumford Place Inc. will present STAGE DOOR MIXER, a celebratory night of theatre and live music with performances by some of NYC's finest talent, at Watermark Bar (78 South Street #Pier 15, New York City). The event is directed by Reed Luplau (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and produced by Luplau and Hayley Isaacson with Associate Producer Kaitlin Mesh (Moulin Rouge! The Musical). All proceeds benefit The Actors Fund.

To purchase tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/stagedoormixer

Overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge, sit back and relax as you enjoy the company of Kathryn Allison (Company), Clyde Alves (On the Town), Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), DeMarius R. Copes (Mean Girls), Tony Award nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Alise Morales (co-host of the "Betches Sup" podcast), Stephanie Park (War Paint), tap dancer Demi Remick (Post Modern Jukebox), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Daniel Quadrino (Newsies The Musical), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked).

The evening will conclude with the first public showing of PLACES, PLEASE, a film written and directed by Reed Luplau, featuring Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Krysta Rodriguez (Netflix's "Halston"), Drag superstar Pixie Aventura, Ben Cook (Mean Girls), Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), Joseph Haro (The Inheritance), and Bahiyah Hibah (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The evening is hosted by Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen).

Watermark Bar is an outdoor venue and current NYC Covid-19 regulations are in effect.