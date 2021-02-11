Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Renée Fleming, Phillipa Soo, Amanda Seyfried and More Join Williamstown Theatre Festival 2021 Gala

Williamstown Theatre Festival announced today that the 2021 WTF Gala will take place virtually on Wednesday, April 7. The Gala will start at 7:30 PM ET, preceded by an interactive VIP pre-show for event sponsors and virtual table buyers, and will feature musical performances and special appearances from beloved friends of the Festival.

Artists currently scheduled to appear include Emmy Award® nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson (WTF's Grand Horizons, "Modern Family"), Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Renée Fleming (WTF's Living on Love, Carousel), Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, 2020 WTF Artist-in-Residence), best-selling author and actress Jill Kargman (Momzillas: A Novel, "Odd Mom Out"), Tony Award and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow ("The Crown," Hillary and Clinton), Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner S. Epatha Merkerson (WTF's A Raisin in the Sun, "Chicago Med,") Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Pasquale (WTF's The Bridges of Madison County, "The Comey Rule"), 2020 Golden Globe Award nominee Amanda Seyfried (Mank, Les Miserables), Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton; Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812), and Academy Award® winner Marisa Tomei (WTF's The Rose Tattoo, The Big Short), with other special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

A portion of the proceeds from the 2021 WTF Gala will be distributed to the scenic designers, costume designers, lighting designers, and stage managers whose invaluable artistic contributions to the development and creation of productions for the 2020 season - converted to an all-audio format in response to the global health pandemic - must be recognized and cherished. WTF deeply values all of the artists, technicians, administrators, and staff members who make the Festival possible and is working hard to sustain community through this challenging time for the broader theatre industry.

The 2021 Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala Committee includes the following passionate advocates of the Festival: Alicia Adams, Kerstin Anderson, Ivory Aquino, Michael Arden, Jayne Atkinson & Michel Gill, Becky Ann & Dylan Baker, Kate Bornstein, Julia Bowen & Brad Svrluga, Nadia Bowers & Corey Stoll, Madeline Brewer, Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Liz Lark Brown, Charlotte Byers & Dennis Dunne, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Chlumsky, John Ellison Conlee, David Packard Corenswet, David Cromer, Susie Essman, Edie Falco, Samy Figaredo, Joe & Tracy Finnegan, Shana Fisher & Jonathan Glick, Meg Fofonoff, Tom Fontana, Ana Gasteyer, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Daniel Goldstein, Matt Gould, Carla Gugino, Joshua Harmon, Jason Butler Harner, Jessica & Matt Harris, Jessica Hecht & Adam Bernstein, Joan & Jim Hunter, Kristen Johanson & Tom Green, Jeff Johnson & Hy Conrad, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Sullivan Jones, Jane Kaczmarek, Sylvia Khoury, Aja Naomi King, Carson Kreitzer, Stephen Kunken, Dawn Landes, Tamika Lawrence, Bianca Leigh, Telly Leung, Dana Aliya Levinson, John Lithgow, Kristolyn Lloyd, Martyna Majok, Aasif Mandvi, Rhon & James Manigault-Bryant, Cathy & Elliott Masie, Audra McDonald & Will Swenson, John McGinty, Grace McLean, Omar Metwally, Carol Miller & Rich Levy, Pooya Mohseni, Anne & Josh Morris, Jane Musky & Tony Goldwyn, Melanie Najarian & Scott Pezza, Shakina Nayfack, Marjan Neshat,Cynthia Nixon, Robert O'Hara, Mary-Louise Parker, Jim & Xtina Parks, Katherine & Bo Peabody, Annie & Nick Pell, Lily Rabe & Hamish Linklater, Tyne Rafaeli, Clint Ramos, Adam Rapp, Harrison David Rivers, Lance Roberts, Ben Rosenfield, Sarah Ruhl, Olivia Howard Sabine & Greg Griffith, Thomas Sadoski, Benjamin Scheuer, Caren Pasquale Seckler & Mike Seckler, Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon, Ita Segev, Ariel Shafir, Keith Randolph Smith, Margaret & David Stewart, Susan Stroman, Jason Tam, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Lucy Thurber & Jenna Worsham, Jacqueline & Albert Togut, Sanaz Toossi, James Anthony Tyler, Blair Underwood, Gaye Taylor Upchurch, Alex Volckhausen, Whitney White, Sally Wilfert, Fadia Fayad Williamson, Bess Wohl, and Anna Ziegler.

The 2021 WTF Gala music team will feature Meg Zervoulis (music director), Michael Croiter (music producer), Brian Holtz (bass), and Jared Schonig (drums).

To learn more about the 2021 WTF Gala, please call 212 395 9090 x 110 or visit gala.wtfestival.org. Additional information about the 2021 WTF Gala will be announced at a later date and made available at gala.wtfestival.org.