Jesse Lynn Madera Announces Monthly Residency in NYC at Rockwood Music Hall

Singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera has announced a monthly residency at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City after recently signing with Jill Willis Management (clients include New Power Generation, Dr. Nicole Apelian, former manager of Prince and Donny Osmond) and Silverleaf Booking Talent Agency (clients include Leigh Nash, Beth Neilson Chapman, Mindy Smith, Griffin House). The residency kicks off on March 3, 2022, and runs through June 2022.

Singer-songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera is a multi-faceted artist who does not easily fit inside one box or designation. She seamlessly changes lanes from folk to pop, to country - with the drama of an accomplished virtuoso and the whimsy of an experimentalist. The granddaughter of self-taught, back porch musicians, she's cultivated ease and playfulness in her approach to songwriting. Nearly constant in that process is the piano - an instrument she met almost at birth - in the form of her grandmother's antique upright. Jesse's debut record, Fortunes, makes a strong first impression in its genre-defying, masterfully crafted conviction. From its captivating string arrangements by one-man orchestra Stevie Blacke (Pink, Rihanna, Chris Stapleton), to its Cohen-esque lyrics, 'Fortunes' has an otherworldly, mystical feel that creates a craving in the listener. Included in these musical treats are duets with Australian-born, Los Angeles-based musician, Joel Taylor, as well as actor/musician John Hawkes (Winter's Bone, Deadwood, The Sessions).

The album was produced by Jesse along with Paul Redel, mixed by Ryan Hewitt, and mastered by Eric Boulanger. Jesse's live performances have earned her a devoted following in Los Angeles and New York City venues. She is based in Nashville - along with her husband, two sons, and a menagerie of four-legged family members.

Head to jesselynnmadera.com for tickets and tour updates.