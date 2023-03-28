Jerry Seinfeld Celebrates 100th Performance In His Record-Breaking Beacon Theatre Residency

Jerry Seinfeld's 7:00PM performance at the Beacon Theatre on April 8 will mark the legendary comedian's 100th performance as part of his historic residency at the venue. Seinfeld currently holds the record for the most comedy shows at The Beacon, and is behind only the Allman Brothers Band in total performances at the iconic Upper West Side venue. Seinfeld's record-breaking residency began in 2016, with shows currently announced through June 2023.



"The Beacon feels like home at this point," said Jerry Seinfeld. "This is the place for comedy in NYC, and to do 100 shows here as part of this residency is an honor and a testament to the incredible fans who have been selling this place out since we started in 2016."



"Performing 100 shows at The Beacon is a remarkable achievement, and it is particularly special to celebrate Jerry Seinfeld, someone with such a deep connection to New York and the Upper West Side," said Josephine Vaccarello, Executive Vice President, Live at MSG Entertainment. "We are proud that through this record-breaking residency, Jerry will forever be part of the history of this beloved and iconic theatre."



As a leader in live entertainment, MSG Entertainment continues to innovate and create unique, one-of-a-kind experiences for artists and fans alike. In 2014, MSG originated the concept of a music franchise outside of Las Vegas, with Billy Joel's monthly residency at Madison Square Garden - now at a history-making 88 performances and counting. The Company has, in recent years, created can't-miss bookings and residencies across its portfolio of venues, including 15 nights of Harry Styles at MSG; Phish's 13-night "Baker's Dozen" run at The Garden and celebrated annual New Year's Eve run; and the unprecedented multi-year, dual-city residency of Tedeschi Trucks Band at both The Beacon and The Chicago Theatre; in addition to Seinfeld's ongoing Beacon Theatre residency. MSG Entertainment continues to innovate in the live experience space with Sphere at The Venetian opening in fall 2023, which will redefine the future of entertainment.



Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.



His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween). He will star in the upcoming comedy film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.



Limited tickets remain for the upcoming Beacon Theatre residency shows at 7:00PM and 9:30PM on April 7, April 8, May 6, and June 3, and are available via Ticketmaster.com and at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices.