Jeremy Jordan's AGE OF MADNESS Band To Release Debut Album MERCY On June 16th

Jeremy Jordan’s Age of Madness Band Releases Debut Album “Mercy”



Available Everywhere Friday, June 16



Breakout band to tour Northeast USA in July:

7/15- 21/2023 - DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Boston



Broadway, TV, and Film star Jeremy Jordan’s Age of Madness will release their debut album titled “Mercy”, available everywhere on Friday, June 16. “Mercy” is a six song album written and composed by band members Jeremy Jordan, Mikael, and Sarah Charness, and performed by Jeremy Jordan (vocals), Mikael (guitar/bass), and Sarah Charness (electric violin). Pre-save the album HERE.

“This album has been nearly 20 years in the making," explained Jordan."Not only have Mikael and I known each other that long, but we've both been independently toying around writing music that whole time. I had dreams of being a solo act, he kept all his creations close to his chest, and we never really talked about it before, but the pandemic gave us an excuse to explore our musical connection. And I cannot be more proud of what we've created. Our combined sensibilities and talents have really complimented one another, and then you throw in the incredible Sarah Charness on violin, and the sky's the limit. 'Mercy' takes what we've discovered during our first few tracks to a new level. We've gone bolder, more thoughtful, and dipped our toes into some pretty kick ass waters."

In celebration of the release, Age of Madness will be on the road for a four show tour starting July 15th, making stops in DC, NYC, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Limited quantities of tickets for the show are available at Age of Madness Short Circuit Tour.

The release of “Mercy” marks a milestone in the band’s journey, having already released six (6) singles in the lead up. Age of Madness formed in 2020 during the pandemic by long-time friends and collaborators Jeremy Jordan and Mikael. The band have already performed shows at iconic venues in NY, London, and LA, and have most recently released their single “Somebody” which made the Fresh Finds Rock Spotify Playlist.

Follow Age of Madness on Instagram HERE, Spotify HERE, Apple Music HERE, and YouTube HERE.

About Age of Madness:

Age of Madness was co-created by actor/singer Jeremy Jordan and his longtime friend and prolific guitarist, Mikael. Featuring Sarah Charness on the violin, the band fuses nuance, grit, and imaginative storytelling throughout the heart of their music. Built around raw, militaristic guitar riffs, sweeping violin, and the meticulously crafted precision of Jeremy’s dynamic vocals and lyrics, AoM have assembled a soundscape that is unabashedly theirs.

About Jeremy Jordan:

JEREMY JORDAN is a Broadway performer who is best known for Newsies (Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), Bonnie and Clyde (Theatre World Award), American Son, Little Shop of Horrors, West Side Story, Waitress and Rock of Ages. On television he has appeared as a series regular on Supergirl, Smash, and Disney’s Tangled. His film credits include Spinning Gold, The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, American Son, and Newsies.

Jeremy is also a singer-songwriter whose concerts and cabaret shows have won awards and acclaim worldwide.



