Jeremy Irvine to Star in New Ballroom Dance Comedy Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jeremy Irvine, known for roles in films like War Horse and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, is set to star in a new comedy film from director Chris Cottam and writer Lee Warburton. According to Deadline, The Light Fantastic centers on Irvine's character Jason, a gay firefighter with dreams of becoming a ballroom dancer.

Rupert Everett plays his stern dance instructor Reynolds in a cast that also includes Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Layton Williams. The film, which is based on a true story, is "full of dance, comedy and great music," says Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone Films. Mark and Shirley Ballas will choreograph the movement.

Jeremy Irvine made his film debut in 2011 with Steven Spielberg's War Horse, based on the stage show of the same name. He went on to portray the character of Pip in a screen adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations. Other screen credits include The Railway Man, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, and the upcoming Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Onstage, he has appeared in Dunsinane with The Royal Shakespeare Company and the 2016 West End production of Buried Child.