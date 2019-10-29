Jenny Lewis Unveils 'Rabbit Hole' Music Video

Following a week that included a spectacular Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance that saw Jenny Lewis getting carried away (literally) and a sold-out night of bringing "Brooklyn To Its Feet" (GOTHAMIST) at the Kings Theatre, Jenny has unveiled a brand new clip for "Rabbit Hole," from On The Line (Warner Records).

Like its predecessor "Red Bull & Hennessy", "Rabbit Hole" was shot live and directed by Eric Notarnicola (Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Nathan For You, Who Is America?), produced by Abso Lutely Productions and taken from the wonderfully surrealistic and hilarious "On The Line Online - The Three Hour Listening Party & Fundraiser" that raised over $10,000 for the Los Angeles Downtown Women's Center.

The live video features Jenny navigating swirling scenes of mysterious costumed figures and celestial backdrops, with cameos from Mac DeMarco and King Tuff.

JENNY LEWIS

ON THE LINE TOUR 2019

10/29/19 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre

10/31/19 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

11/01/19 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

11/02/19 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

11/03/19 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre

12/07/19 - Brighton, UK - The Brighton Centre*

12/08/19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena*

12/09/19 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff*

12/10/19 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham*

04/09/20 - Byron Bay, AU - Byron Bay Blues Fest

*supporting The National





