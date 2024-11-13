Jenn Colella, Adam Pascal and More Join Seth Rudetsky For Broadway at CBST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Congregation Beit Simchat Torah will join Broadway personality Seth Rudetsky to present Broadway at CBST.

This special evening will celebrate the humor, heart, and harmonies of Broadway, along with the joy of music as an act of political resistance. This special event will take place in CBST's stunning Wine Family Sanctuary and will also be available for streaming online on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The incomparable Seth Rudetsky and his all-star Broadway friends, Jenn Colella, Christine Pedi, Adam Pascal, and Krysta Rodriguez, will come together to deliver an unforgettable performance. The evening will feature beloved Broadway songs and captivating stories from each performer, all while raising funds to benefit CBST.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.cbst.org/broadway.

About Seth Rudetsky

When Broadway went dark, Seth Rudetsky and his husband, James Wesley, brought light to the community with their hit livestream series Stars In The House, raising over $1.1 million for The Actors Fund. They have hosted star-studded reunions of iconic Broadway and television shows, including A Chorus Line, Ragtime, Grey's Anatomy, and E.R.. A Broadway pianist, conductor, and Emmy-nominated comedy writer, Rudetsky is also the afternoon deejay on SiriusXM's Broadway channel and host of SETH SPEAKS. He co-wrote and co-starred in DISASTER! on Broadway and is an acclaimed author, with works including Seth's Broadway Diary and Musical Theatre For Dummies. Seth and James are dedicated activists, producing numerous benefit concerts including Broadway at CBST.

About Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella is currently starring in SUFFS on Broadway, for which she garnered a Drama League Award nomination for Most Distinguished Performer. Jenn starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away, which garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Jenn won a Grammy Award for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording. She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), much more Off-Broadway and on television and film.

About Adam Pascal

Adam Pascal is a luminary of the stage, from his groundbreaking portrayal of Roger Davis in Rent, which garnered him a Best Actor Tony nomination, Drama League, and Obie Awards, to his reprisal of the role in the acclaimed movie adaptation, Pascal has cemented his status as a theatrical icon. Other Broadway credits include a whirlwind of captivating performances in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida (Radame), Cabaret (Emcee), Chicago (Billy Flynn), Memphis (Huey Calhoun), Disaster! (Chad), Something Rotten! (Shakespeare), and Pretty Woman The Musical (Edward Lewis). Notable TV/ Film credits include: Marvel's 'Hawkeye', 'tick, tick...BOOM!', and 'School of Rock.' Pascal continues to captivate audiences in concert halls and on stages across the globe and with two solo albums.

About Christine Pedi

Christine Pedi's award-winning cabaret show "Great Dames" has played all over the USA, London, South Africa, and several of the seven seas. "Snow Bizness," her holiday show, celebrates its fifteenth year in NYC this December 30th at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. She's the daily host of SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. Broadway credits include Mama Morton in Chicago, Little Me, and Talk Radio. Off-Broadway she performed in the long running revues Forbidden Broadway (Drama desk nomination), NEWSical The Musical and Spamilton. Recordings include her solo CD "Good to Mama". ChristinPedi.com, @ ChristinePedi, FB-ChristinePediShowBiz Cameo Artists cameo.com

About Krysta Anne Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez began her acting career when she was only 11, earning a role on the children's television series "Colby's Clubhouse" (TBN 1984-2000). Rodriguez made her Broadway debut in 2005 with The Beach Boys-themed musical "Good Vibrations." Her television and film debuts followed along quickly, while she also costarred in "The Addams Family" Broadway musical as Wednesday Addams. Following these breakouts were a slew of roles on stage and screen, notably a regular position throughout the second season of the musical TV series "Smash" (NBC 2012-13). Shortly afterward, Rodriguez was diagnosed with breast cancer, which inspired her to start a blog, ChemoCouture, chronicling her contention with the disease. She continued to act despite the diagnosis, appearing in a recurring role on the series "Chasing Life" (ABC Family 2014-15) and in the stage musical "Spring Awakening." Rodriguez became part of the cast of the mockumentary series "Trial & Error" (NBC 2017-), playing the daughter of John Lithgow's main character.