Jeffrey Seller's New NBC Show RISE Could Do HAMILTON... But You Might Have To Wait

Jeffrey Seller's upcoming NBC Show "Rise" is redefining the high school theatre TV-show template. The Hamilton producer's new show puts its focus on a small town in Pennsylvania, where a dedicated teacher revolutionizes his school's theatre department. Each season will bring a new musical to the screen, following the ups and downs of high school drama on and off the stage. Of course, the question must then become: will viewers ever get the chance to see a rendition of Tony-award winning Hamilton?

"It's hard to get the rights," joked Josh Radnor at the TCAs according to Deadline.

Jeffrey Seller coyly added, "Maybe in season twelve."

So, don't lose hope just yet! Maybe Seller can pull a few strings and we'll get a chance to hear the show's Auli'i Cravalho serenade us with "Helpless". After all, she definitely proved herself during her Moana performance at the Oscars -- alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, no less.

Until the NBC show decides to "rise up", however, audiences will still get the chance to have front row tickets and backstage passes to other fantastic musicals. To kick off the first season, Rise will take on SPRING AWAKENING with Damon J. Gillespie and Auli'i Cravalho leading the teenage cast.

As for what other musicals Rise has plans for, it all depends on the storyline and the characters. "What are the characters going through? We'd choose a (Broadway) show that resonates with that," EP Jason Katims told Deadline.

Rise will launch Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. with a preview episode immediately following the season finale of "This Is Us," NBC's #1 entertainment series and the #1 drama on broadcast television. "Rise" will move to its regular 9 p.m. timeslot the following Tuesday, March 20.

From Jason Katims, writer and executive producer of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story.

The cast includes Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Amy Forsyth, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett and Shirley Rumierk.

Jason Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce. "Rise" is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

Read the full interview at Deadline here.

Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC





