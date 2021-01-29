Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jeffrey Omura Joins Latest Episode of THE COMPASS Podcast

Omura discusses his current campaign for New York City Council, the importance of arts advocacy, and building a creative life.

Jan. 29, 2021  

The Compass, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced actor, activist, and labor organizer Jeffrey Omura is featured on the podcast discussing his current campaign for New York City Council, the importance of arts advocacy, and building a creative life. The podcast is now available on Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Find it at www.BPN.fm/TheCompass

Listen to the episode below!

The Compass podcast documents the lives of artists navigating the waters between art and commerce. What do they do when they feel themselves going to the dark side? How do they find balance when they are creating beautiful things, but not necessarily making their entire living from their art (acting, dance, etc). A space for those conversations with peers about living a creative life. Hosted by actor Leah Walsh

Website: www.thecompasspodcast.com and https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/the-compass/

The Podcast is Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Jeffrey Omura was born in Lansing, Michigan and raised in the suburb of Okemos. He graduated from the Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama and moved to New York City making his debut in Shakespeare in the Park's Romeo and Juliet at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. He continues to live in Manhattan's Lincoln Square where he is an activist, elected labor leader, and candidate for New York City Council District 6.


