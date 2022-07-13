Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jazzmobile's 2022 Summerfest Returns With Concerts Throughout the Five Boroughs in July and August

The festival runs from July 6 to August 31.

Jul. 13, 2022  

It's Summer, that special time when New York City opens its vast array of parks and outdoor spaces to the sound of music. Jazzmobile returns with its 58th annual Summerfest series, which takes over a myriad of stages throughout the city's five boroughs with a dancing and diverse assemblage of nearly 30 jazz stars and emerging talents from July 6 to August 31. The much-anticipated return of Jazzmobile presents audiences with another year of Free top-notch musical performances that parallel New York City's dynamic diversity - from straight-ahead, Latin, post-bop, blues, swing and beyond.

This summer's lineup includes pianists Cyrus Chestnut, Nat Adderley, Jr, Danny Mixon and Marc Cary; trombonists Craig Harris and Wycliffe Gordon; drummers Bobby Sanabria and Winard Harper; saxophonists Antonio Hart, T.K. Blue, Houston Person; flutist Claudia Hayden; trumpeter Jeremy Pelt; bassists Dezron Douglas and Jamaaladeen Tacuma; and vocalists Antoinette Montague, Allan Harris, Lynette Washington and Jazzmeia Horn.

Jazzmobile resumes its long-time Harlem residencies at Grant's Tomb on Wednesdays and at Marcus Garvey Park on Fridays. Summerfest also returns to Central Park for its annual Great Jazz on the Great Hill collaboration, with the Central Park Conservancy, featuring vocalist Tammy McCann with Antonio Hart leading his quartet and the Jimmy Heath Legacy Band. Other Jazzmobile venues include the Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, Bryant Park, Snug Harbor Cultural Center, 500 MacDonough Street Block Association, Co-op City, Louis Armstrong House Museum (Corona), Yonkers Waterfront and the 32nd Precinct on West 135th Street in Harlem.

Other special co-presentations include a historic collaboration between avant-garde bassist Tacuma and his Sounds of Resistance; the legendary/revolutionary, proto-rap/spoken-word pioneers The Last Poets with rap founding father DJ Caz, in association with City Parks Foundation|SummerStage; and the New York premiere of the Black Star Line Films documentary, African Redemption: The Life and Legacy of Marcus Garvey, starring Danny Glover, Usain Bolt and Fred Hampton, Jr., both at Marcus Garvey Park. In association with the Historic Harlem Parks, the 100th birthday of Rachel Robinson, the elegant wife of baseball and civil rights legend Jackie Robinson, will be marked at the Jackie Robinson Bandshell in upper Harlem on July 19, with a concert featuring the winner of the 2005 Jazzmobile Anheuser-Busch Jazz Vocal Competition, Lynette Washington.

To see the full Summerfest schedule, please visit www.Jazzmobile.org.

All Summerfest concerts are free, weather permitting and subject to change; they are possible, in part, thanks to the support of sponsors, co-presenters and media partners.



