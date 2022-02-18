Jazz at Lincoln Center Announces March and April 2022 Lineup at Dizzy's Club

Jazz at Lincoln Center today announced its March and April 2022 lineup at Dizzy's Club, presenting a wide range of in-person and livestreamed concerts that run the gamut from commemorating historic milestones and jazz luminaries like Charles Mingus and Ray Brown, to recognizing contemporary innovators like Melissa Aldana and Nduduzo Makhathini, as well as building on JALC's excellence in education and musical advocacy. Upcoming programming at Dizzy's Club celebrates global traditions and trailblazing artists throughout jazz history while also shining a spotlight on some of the world's top young performers to watch.

Kicking off the month of March, Dizzy's Club welcomes Alphonso Horne's Gotham Kings for their annual Mardi Gras celebration, which transports audiences to the New Orleans roots of Creole jazz. Pioneering all-female jazz orchestra DIVA celebrates the release of their latest album, DIVA Swings Broadway, and the renowned Brazilian trio of Duduka Da Fonseca, Helio Alves, and Maucha Adnet performs an electrifying evening of samba jazz. March also features composers/bandleaders Azar Lawrence, Steve Slagle, Jihye Lee, and Yoko Miwa, leading voices in contemporary jazz composition, who will present critically acclaimed works from recent albums. Additional artists featured throughout the month include Grammy-nominated pianist and vocalist Judy Carmichael, with a swinging evening of jazz standards, and legendary saxophonist Charles McPherson.

In April, Jazz at Lincoln Center's multi-night Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration spans multiple venues, from a Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performance in Rose Theater to Dizzy's Club, which will pay tribute to the jazz icon with performances by the Mingus Big Band, Mingus Dynasty, and Mingus Orchestra, three elite ensembles created to carry on Mingus's prolific musical legacy after his death, as well as a Mingus concert by the Yale Jazz Ensemble. Dizzy's April lineup also includes a weeklong showcase of distinguished South African artists in honor of South African Freedom Day, celebrating the country's rich jazz heritage on the 28th anniversary of its first post-Apartheid democratic elections. Alongside Celebrating Chick Corea in Rose Theater, pianist Elio Villafranca and his all-star ensemble will reprise Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience at Dizzy's. Seven-time Grammy-winning bassist Christian McBride will appear both as a big band leader and in a trio with pianist Benny Green and drummer Gregory Hutchinson, in a concert memorializing legendary bassist Ray Brown. Other featured performers in April include rising star pianist Matthew Whitaker, award-winning saxophonist Alexa Tarantino, and more.

Renowned for its global leadership in jazz education, JALC provides a stage for young performers to hone their craft through programs like the Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra, whose 20 talented high school musicians will take the stage at Dizzy's Club in April. Other featured student ensembles in March and April include the New York Youth Symphony Jazz Band, joined by saxophonist and composer Melissa Aldana, as well as groups from top international conservatories and jazz programs, including The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, McGill University, SUNY Purchase, and more. Other upcoming performances include the new Journey Through Jazz series and a family concert led by blues singer Catherine Russell, as well as the in-person return of JALC's signature education programs Essentially Ellington and the Jack Rudin Jazz Championship.

Dizzy's Club is located in Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Broadway at 60th Street on the 5th Floor of the Shops at Columbus Circle, New York City. More information and tickets to Dizzy's Club live and virtual shows are available at jazz.org/dizzys.

DIZZY'S CLUB MARCH & APRIL LINEUP:

*Livestream available

Alphonso Horne's Gotham Kings: Mardi Gras Celebration



March 1, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Gotham Kings bring their annual Fat Tuesday celebration back to Dizzy's. Led by trumpeter Alphonso Horne, this fun-loving group of musicians and dancers will treat audiences to the infectious traditions of Creole jazz. The concert showcases the virtuosity of a young Louis Armstrong and the innovative genius of King Oliver, weaving the sounds of New Orleans into a rich musical fabric that uplifts and warms the soul. Special Mardi Gras drinks will be on the menu.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $25

Azar Lawrence Experience*



March 3-5, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

March 6, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Composer and tenor & soprano saxophonist Azar Lawrence ushers in a post-pandemic age of spiritual renewal with the February 4 release of his latest album, New Sky. With an illustrious career that stretches more than half a century, Lawrence has performed with numerous jazz titans including pianists Horace Tapscott and McCoy Tyner; trumpeters Miles Davis, Freddie Hubbard, and Woody Shaw; percussionist James Mtume; and drummers Elvin Jones and Billy Higgins. The Los Angeles-born Lawrence explains his new release: "New Sky refers to the cleansing that has occurred via this pandemic. Now many people are experiencing the freshness that comes after everything has been shut down. We think differently; there are so many new possibilities now. Everything is fresh and new as we start to rebuild after the initial shutdown for the pandemic."

Thursday: $40

Friday: $40

Saturday: $45

Sunday: $35

Students: $25

"Visions" - NYYS Jazz featuring Melissa Aldana



March 7, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The New York Youth Symphony (NYYS) Jazz Band is one of the best ensembles of its kind. The members of this group range in age from early teens to early 20s. Fresh off her Blue Note Records debut and first week as a bandleader at the famed Village Vanguard, saxophonist/composer Melissa Aldana joins NYYS Jazz for a program of her inventive original compositions and influences. The evening also includes a NYYS First Music Commission from Greg Weis.

Monday: $35

Students: $25

Judy Carmichael Quartet



Swing: I Go for That!

March 8-9, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Grammy-nominated pianist, vocalist, songwriter, and radio host Judy Carmichael is one of the world's leading interpreters of stride and swing piano. Carmichael appears frequently on radio and TV throughout the world and maintains a busy international touring schedule. Her weekly radio show, Jazz Inspired, is in its 22nd year on NPR stations and can be heard on all podcast platforms. Known for her soulful, swinging interpretations of the standards, she is equally celebrated for her witty, improvisational stage presence. Carmichael and her quartet will perform favorites from the Great American Songbook, from Gershwin and Cole Porter to Harold Arlen and Randy Newman.

Tuesday: $35

Wednesday: $35

Students: $25

Charles McPherson Quintet*



March 10-12, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

March 13, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Supported by an all-star band, internationally acclaimed saxophonist and composer Charles McPherson is at the top of his game. Over the course of his more than six-decade career, McPherson was a longtime member of Charles Mingus's band and has toured extensively, both with his own group and with jazz greats including Barry Harris, Lionel Hampton, Wynton Marsalis, Dizzy Gillespie, and others. Throughout the pandemic, McPherson was teaching and performing at virtual festivals all over the world. Now the Detroit-raised and San Diego-based master is back on the road, sharing his gift with Dizzy's audiences.

Thursday: $40

Friday: $45

Saturday: $45

Sunday: $35

Students: $25

Ball State University Jazz Lab Ensemble



Featuring Bobby Watson and Akili McDuffey

March 14, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Jazz Lab Ensemble is the flagship group of Ball State University's jazz program. The band tours regularly throughout the United States and internationally; in 2019 the band played at the National Theatre in San Jose and toured throughout Costa Rica. They have also performed at the prestigious Montreux Jazz Festival five times and have toured Poland, Prague, Berlin, and China. The ensemble has received numerous awards from more than 20 different appearances at jazz festivals. The program is known for bringing in three acclaimed guest artists per year to perform with the band, and they've featured such top musicians as Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Ingrid Jensen, Byron Stripling, Fareed Haque, and Mike Clark. The music performed tonight will include arrangements from Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, Bobby Watson, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis, Pat Metheny, Mark Buselli, and members of the BSU jazz ensemble. The band is joined by two special guests: Bobby Watson, alto saxophonist and former music director of the Jazz Messengers, and emerging vocalist Akili McDuffey.

Monday: $35

Students: $25

Jihye Lee Orchestra*



March 15, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jihye Lee is a jazz composer and bandleader based in New York, highly regarded for her personal and adventurous storytelling approach to large-ensemble jazz. She has written for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and been the recipient of numerous awards, including twice winning the Duke Ellington Award at Berklee College of Music. Audiences at Dizzy's will see first-hand why Lee is one of the great new voices in writing and arranging.

Tuesday: $40

Students: $25

Steve Slagle Quartet with Special Guest Randy Brecker



March 16, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

With more than 20 CDs as a bandleader under his belt, alto saxophonist, flutist, and composer Steve Slagle celebrates the release of his new album, Ballads: Into the Heart Of It with a night at Dizzy's. A veteran of bands led by everyone from Joe Lovano to Charlie Haden, Carla Bley, McCoy Tyner, and the Mingus Big Band, Slagle has been a force on the jazz scene since the mid-1970s. Joined by longtime friend Randy Brecker on trumpet, Slagle's performances exude sophistication and soul.

Wednesday: $40

Students: $25

DIVA Swings Broadway*



March 17-19, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

March 20, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

The Dizzy's performance marks the CD release party for DIVA Jazz Orchestra's new album, DIVA Swings Broadway. DIVA Jazz Orchestra is heralded for their inventive reimagining of standards, and Broadway musicals have been the source of many great jazz standards. For this album, the pioneering big band has commissioned innovative arrangements of classic tunes to highlight the power, force, and sophisticated subtlety of DIVA's ensemble sound, featuring the unique personalities of its fifteen exceptional soloists. The band's hard-swinging interpretations of timeless Broadway classics will bring the songs' musical depth, context, and meaning to life.

Thursday: $40

Friday: $40

Saturday: $45

Sunday: $35

Students: $25

Frost School of Music with Special Guest Etienne Charles



March 21, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Frost School of Music presents "A Celebration of the University of Miami: Past, Present, and Future," featuring Frost student groups and alumni. The Stamps Jazz Quintet is a unique ensemble at the Frost School of Music. Through the generosity of the Stamps Scholars Program, five exceptional young artists are selected every four years to form a working jazz quintet for the length of their tenure at school. Under the mentorship of renowned trombonist Dr. Chuck Bergeron, these future stars will be joined at Dizzy's by one of their new professors: SFJAZZ Collective trumpeter and long-time JALC performing artist Etienne Charles.

Monday: $35

Students: $20

William Paterson University Big Band and Ensembles



March 22, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Hear bright young jazz students work with masters in the music: trumpeter Randy Brecker, saxophonist Vincent Herring, and pianist Bill Charlap. Part of the William Paterson University Department of Music, the Jazz Studies Program is unique among college programs for its emphasis on small-group playing. The elite program also emphasizes arranging, composition, and solo performance, offering a well-rounded education to its dedicated young musicians. The 7:30 p.m. set features the William Paterson University Jazz Orchestra with special guest Randy Brecker, directed by David Demsey, and the 9:30 p.m. set features their jazz ensembles led by Vincent Herring and Bill Charlap.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $25

Yoko Miwa Trio



March 23, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Boston's 2019 Jazz Artist of the Year (Boston Music Awards) brings her acclaimed, long-running trio to Dizzy's Club. Thanks to her deft balance between impressive technique and unwavering musicality, Miwa's last couple of albums both spent weeks on Jazz Week's top-ten charts. Her group, featuring Will Slater on bass and Scott Goulding on drums, plays with the kind of chemistry that comes only through years of collaboration. In addition to Miwa's thoughtful original pieces, they perform inspired new takes on classics by the likes of Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Joni Mitchell, The Beatles, Milton Nascimento, and more, newly arranged for piano trio.

Wednesday: $35

Students: $25

Duduka Da Fonseca, Helio Alves, Maucha Adnet: Samba Jazz and Tom Jobim*



March 24-26, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

March 27, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

This samba jazz showcase features three of Brazil's most in-demand musicians, two of whom worked closely with the iconic composer and multi-instrumentalist Antônio Carlos Jobim. Drummer Duduka da Fonseca (of Trio da Paz), pianist Helio Alves, and vocalist Maucha Adnet are all experts in this music, each of them recognized internationally for expanding the worlds of jazz and Latin music. The music is truly infectious, featuring dazzling rhythms, daring improvisations, and soul-stirring harmonies.

Thursday: $45

Friday: $45

Saturday: $45

Sunday: $45

Students: $25

Juilliard Jazz Ensembles



March 28, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Juilliard School has been a destination for world-class music education since it was founded, and these incredible young musicians will exemplify that legacy in this performance. The Juilliard School Jazz Ensemble features some of the world's most talented emerging jazz artists, many of whom are already sought-after professional musicians. No stranger to Dizzy's Club, the ensembles have also performed at noted venues such as the Blue Note and Alice Tully Hall. Tonight's showcase will feature two different nine-piece bands.

Monday: $35

Students: $20

Remembering Ray Brown with Christian McBride, Benny Green, and Gregory Hutchinson*



March 29-April 2, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Bass master Christian McBride pays tribute to his mentor and former bandleader, Ray Brown, with the help of pianist Benny Green and drummer Greg Hutchinson, both members of the Ray Brown Trio. These three musicians are an absolute dream team of a piano trio and rhythm section. Audiences will hear a broad and soulful range of music performed in honor of the legendary bassist, with McBride playing on Brown's own bass, now a prized possession and McBride's personal instrument of choice. With his huge and powerful tone, unstoppable rhythmic force, and complete technical virtuosity, McBride is one of the leading voices carrying on Brown's legacy.

Tuesday: $45

Wednesday: $45

Thursday: $45

Friday: $45

Saturday: $50

Students: $25

Benny Green Trio



April 3, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Benny Green is a hard bop pianist carrying on the swinging jazz tradition. A former member of Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Green also learned under the tutelage of Betty Carter, Freddie Hubbard, and Ray Brown. This experience is evident in his playing and leadership. His internationally touring trio is a shining example of first-rate, no-frills hard bop that captures the driving energy of the canon's best practitioners.

Sunday: $40

Students: $25

McGill Jazz Orchestra with Special Guest Paul Nedzela



April 4, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The McGill Jazz Orchestra, under the direction of Juno Award-winning saxophonist and composer Alexis French, is an ensemble of professional quality that has performed extensively both in Canada and abroad. The ensemble has released eight highly regarded CDs over the years and has performed with world-class visiting guest artists, including Joe Lovano, Slide Hampton, Danilo Pérez, and many others. The orchestra is dedicated to the performance of both traditional jazz masterworks and contemporary repertoire and regularly performs the music of Canadian composers and of McGill University students and faculty. They are joined at Dizzy's by special guest Paul Nedzela, one of the world's leading baritone saxophone players and a member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Monday: $35

Students: $20

Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra



April 5, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra (JLCYO) consists of 20 exceedingly talented and dedicated high school students in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut). Members have the opportunity to enhance their musical education with the finest professional training and performance opportunities. The JLCYO rehearses weekly in Frederick P. Rose Hall, the state-of-the-art home of Jazz at Lincoln Center. During these rehearsals, students learn big band repertoire and performance techniques from established music directors, as well as members of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Join the ensemble at Dizzy's Club to support young musicians and hear some of the most dedicated up-and-comers in jazz.

Tuesday: $40

Students: $25

Allan Harris & Kate's Soulfood



April 6, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jazz vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Allan Harris presents his new album, Kate's Soulfood, as a cross-section of America. Harris grew up in Brooklyn and would always go to visit his Aunt Kate's luncheonette in Harlem, on Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 126th Street, just a stone's throw from the Apollo Theater. More than just a place to eat, Kate's Home Cooking was a nexus for residents, ordinary people, and artists of all kinds, especially jazz musicians. With this album, Harris reminds audiences of that place and that atmosphere in New York with Harlem at its heart. The unrivaled harmonica player Grégoire Maret joins as a guest member of the band. Wednesday: $35

Students: $25



Christian McBride Big Band*



April 7-9, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

April 10, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Grammy Award-winning bassist Christian McBride first composed for big band in 1995 as a commission for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. The master musician has since appeared on over 300 recordings and is easily one of the most accomplished bassists alive. Now a leader of his own Grammy Award-winning Big Band, featuring a staggering and diverse lineup of top musicians, McBride simultaneously shows off his compositional talent and unmatched ability to drive a band from behind the bass. This hip group combines the classic big band sounds of the Swing Era with more than half a century of post-bop influences.

Thursday: $45

Friday: $45

Saturday: $50

Sunday: $40

Students: $25



Kenny Banks, Jr. Trio



April 11, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Jazz pianist and composer Kenny Banks, Jr. is noted for his blended technique combining jazz and gospel styles. Banks's compositions reflect his point of view on history and combine inspiration from poetry, choir, and jazz trio. Banks has worked alongside Grammy-nominated artists including Jennifer Holliday, India Arie, Carmen Bradford, Russell Gunn, Jazzmeia Horn, Les Nubians, and Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest. He has been featured in multiple film and television productions including "Bessie" alongside Queen Latifah, "Jacob's Ladder" with Michael Ealy, "Star," "Married to Medicine," and a Gil Evans documentary for executive producer Terence Blanchard. Tonight, his trio takes the show to the Dizzy's stage, with Banks joined by bassist Joel Powell and drummer Larry Wilson.

Monday: $35

Students: $25

Alexa Tarantino Quartet*



April 12, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Following a memorable run at Dizzy's Club Late Night Sessions right before the pandemic, saxophonist and composer Alexa Tarantino's group returns triumphantly to the club. Alexa has released two records with her quartet: Clarity (May 2020) and Firefly (April 2021), She has toured internationally and domestically on saxophone and woodwinds with Wynton Marsalis, Cécile McLorin Salvant, and more. This high-octane evening highlights new works plus "A Moment in Time," Tarantino's six-part original suite inspired by the artist's experience with and relationship to time, creativity, and the mind in isolation.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $25

Matthew Whitaker



April 14, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Matthew Whitaker is a stunning talent on the piano and organ, and he brings an infectious air of positivity and joy to the stage. Recognized as a prodigy, Whitaker won Amateur Night at the Apollo at age nine and became the youngest artist ever endorsed by Hammond for his skill on the Hammond B-3 organ. The following year, at age ten, he performed at Stevie Wonder's induction to the Apollo Legends Hall of Fame. He has since toured the world and performed at hundreds of major events and jazz festivals, appeared on shows including The Today Show, Ellen, and CBS Sunday Morning, and he has won countless student and professional awards, including Outstanding Soloist at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Essentially Ellington Competition & Festival.

Thursday: $35

Students: $25

Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends



April 15-16, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Alongside Jazz at Lincoln Center's two-night Celebrating Chick Corea tribute concert in Rose Theater, Cuban pianist Elio Villafranca will delve into the maestro's music at Dizzy's Club from an Afro-Caribbean-meets-jazz perspective, joined by a cadre of master musicians. When JALC hosted a weeklong Chick Corea Festival in 2013, Chick hand-picked Villafranca as one of the musicians he wanted to see and hear at Dizzy's. Revisiting a riveting performance from January, Villafranca returns to Dizzy's when the House of Swing will be in full Chick Corea celebration.

Friday: $45

Saturday: $45

Students: $25

Purchase Jazz Orchestra



April 18, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The 17-piece SUNY Purchase Jazz Orchestra (PJO), under the direction of Jon Faddis, is comprised of exceedingly talented students from the Conservatory of Music's jazz studies program. Performing jazz from every era, from staples like Ellington and Basie to leading contemporary composers like McNeely, Clayton, Abene, and Schneider, the PJO always swings.

Monday: $35

Students: $25

Manhattan School of Music Jazz Orchestra



April 19, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Manhattan School of Music's (MSM) programs of study for Jazz Arts majors are designed to develop skilled performers, composers, arrangers, and jazz educators in preparation for careers in jazz music. Systematic and rigorous conservatory training, combined with a myriad of performance and networking opportunities in New York City, makes this program one of the richest of its kind for emerging jazz musicians. These talented young musicians prove that the spirit of swing is alive and well, and that the future of jazz is in extremely capable hands.

Tuesday: $35

Students: $25

Makoto Ozone Trio



April 20, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Japanese piano master Makoto Ozone is a musician recognized by jazz fans around the world. He's resided in both Japan and the United States, and his diverse groups perform in clubs, concert halls, and festivals on multiple continents. Ozone has been an acclaimed jazz musician since 1983-the year he graduated from Berklee College of Music, gave a solo recital at Carnegie Hall, and joined Gary Burton's quartet, starting a musical relationship that continues to this day. Tonight, Ozone returns to Dizzy's Club with his own dynamic piano trio.

Wednesday: $35

Students: $25

Mingus Big Band



Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration

April 21-22, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Kicking off Jazz at Lincoln Center's multi-night Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration, the Grammy-winning Mingus Big Band performs the music of its namesake, composer/bassist Charles Mingus, as only they can. The Mingus Big Band first came together in 1991 and can regularly be seen in venues around New York City and the world, with eleven recordings to its credit. Every night of the Mingus Celebration will be a party as JALC presents four rollicking days of programming in association with the Charles Mingus Institute and Jazz Workshop, Inc.

Thursday: $45

Friday: $45

Students: $25

Mingus Dynasty



Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration

April 23, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Mingus Dynasty, a seven-piece all-star ensemble, was the first band Charles Mingus's wife, Sue Mingus, organized after his death in 1979-collaborating with Mingus's own sidemen to honor the life and work of the bassist and composer. The first Dynasty bands were expected to include only musicians who had actually performed with Mingus. Four decades later, the rich legacy of his music ignites the bandstand with a new generation of musicians who add their individual voices to celebrate and explore the hundreds of compositions by Charles Mingus.

Saturday: $45

Students: $25

Mingus Orchestra



Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration

April 24, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Assembled in 1999 by Sue Mingus, the 10-piece Mingus Orchestra plays with the intensity of Mingus Big Band, with a focus on composition and exploration of Mingus's more unusually orchestrated works. Its distinctive sound and textures emerge from an expanded repertory and more exotic instrumentation including bassoon, bass clarinet, French horn, and guitar-instruments not heard in the Big Band, and mostly non-traditional to jazz and modern improvisational music. The other six instruments are chaired by musicians that also perform in Mingus Big Band, and include drums, bass, trombone, trumpet, alto and tenor saxophone, with additional doublings on flute, soprano, and clarinet.

Sunday: $35

Students: $25

Temple University Jazz Band with special guest Joey DeFrancesco



April 25, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Temple University Jazz Band, an exemplary student group led by Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Terell Stafford, returns to Dizzy's Club. Tonight's performance will be an impressive display of up-and-coming talent under the extraordinary leadership of Terell Stafford, whose band credits include McCoy Tyner, Benny Golson, Jimmy Heath, and the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra. The Temple University Jazz Band has shared the stage with such legends as Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Benny Golson, Dr. Billy Taylor, and Wynton Marsalis. Tonight's special guest musician is organist Joey DeFrancesco.

Monday: $40

Students: $25

The Yale Jazz Ensemble under direction of Wayne Escoffery with special guests Michael Philip Mossman and "Ku-Umba" Frank Lacy



Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration

April 26, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The Yale Jazz Ensemble (YJE) is a 17-piece big band that performs a wide variety of music, from Yale's Benny Goodman archive to the newest and most progressive jazz compositions. The ensemble has performed extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally, and tonight they make their anticipated return to Dizzy's Club. This evening's program, celebrating the legendary bassist and composer Charles Mingus, will feature three modern giants of jazz: saxophonist Wayne Escoffery, trombonist Frank Lacy, and trumpeter Michael Philip Mossman, adding to the list of elite jazz musicians with whom this impressive student ensemble has played.

Tuesday: $40

Students: $25

McCoy Mrubata Quintet



Honoring South Africa Freedom Day

April 27, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Saxophone and flute master McCoy Mrubata, a living legend of South African Jazz, makes a long-awaited return to Jazz at Lincoln Center for an evening of exciting original works and iconic South African Jazz standards. Celebrating South Africa's Freedom Day on the 28th anniversary of the country's first democratic elections, Mrubata is joined by his quartet, as well as a special guest appearance by American saxophone master Evan Christopher.

Wednesday: $35

Students: $25

Miriam Makeba at 90: Melanie Scholtz, Nonhlanhla Kheswa, and Aaron Rimbui



Honoring South African Freedom Day

April 28, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

South Africa's most celebrated vocal legend and beloved icon Miriam Makeba would have celebrated her 90th birthday this year. Vocalists Melanie Scholtz and Nonhlanhla Kheswa and pianist Aaron Rimbui will lead a tribute to the remarkable life and boundless creative vision of Mama Africa.

Thursday: $40

Students: $25

Nduduzo Makhathini Quartet



Honoring South African Freedom Day

April 29-30, 2022 | 7:30 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

The leading light of South Africa's new generation of jazz talents, pianist, composer, and bandleader Nduduzo Makhathini has rapidly become one of the most extraordinary and sought-after musical innovators in the world. In celebration of South Africa's Freedom Day, he makes his long-overdue return to Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Friday: $45

Saturday: $45

Students: $25

Mzantsi Jazz Awards Winner: Thembelihle Dunjana



Honoring South African Freedom Day

May 1, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

The annual Mzantsi Jazz Awards highlight the very best of South Africa's incredible musical talents. Jazz at Lincoln Center is delighted to host one of the 2021 winners of Best Jazz Artist at Dizzy's Club: pianist Thembelihle Dunjana. A rising star emerging from Cape Town's vibrant jazz scene, she has collaborated with notable artists including Frank Paco, Sisonke Xonti, and Msaki, and has performed at the Oslo Jazz Festival, Cape Town Jazz Festival, Makhanda Jazz Festival, and more.

Sunday: $35

Students: $25