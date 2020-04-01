Jazz at Lincoln Center Re-Launches JAZZ.ORG
Today, Jazz at Lincoln Center re-launched JAZZ.ORG, an entirely new website designed for people around the world to easily access the organization's wealth of programming, educational materials, and more valuable resources during these challenging times.
These resources will be shared for free throughout the entirety of the pandemic with Jazz at Lincoln Center's growing global community of 2 million people, to share in-turn with their friends, family, fans, supporters, companies, and constituencies.
As part of the launch, the organization introduces new programs including live conversations with Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis and other artists, a "Live From Dizzy's" series, and education offerings including WeBop and Swing University classes reimagined online.
New and original interactive programs available on JAZZ.ORG:
a-? "Skain's Domain: A Weekly Intimate Conversation with Wynton Marsalis" features a live Zoom conversation with Wynton. Participants are invited to hear stories, ask questions, and join in the community. Wynton will host "Skain's Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation" every Monday at 9:00p.m. EDT. Guests are required to register by visiting https://a.jazz.org/skainsdomain.
a-? Wynton will host "Wednesdays with Wynton," a live conversation via Jazz at Lincoln Center's Instagram Live, every Wednesday at 12:30p.m. EDT.
a-? The organization continues to make full length concerts from its vaults available every Wednesday on YouTube. These concerts, not seen since the live performance, will feature commentary from a member of the orchestra who played on that show. Today, "The JLCO Songbook," performed in 2017, is available.
a-? Beginning Thursday, April 2, the new "Live From Dizzy's" series will feature the wide range of artists who would have been booked to play on our Dizzy's stage in the coming months. These performances will webcast live from the musicians' homes.
Thursday, April 2, 7:30p.m. EDT: Camille Thurman and Darrell Green
Friday, April 3, 2:00p.m. EDT: Nduduzo Makhathini: Modes of Communication
Friday, April 3, 8:00p.m. EDT: American Pianists Association Celebration: Aaron Diehl and Adam Birnbaum
Saturday, April 4, 8p.m. EDT: American Pianists Association Celebration: Sullivan Fortner
Sunday, April 5, 8:00p.m. EDT: American Pianists Association Celebration: Emmet Cohen and Dan Tepfer
The organization remains committed to its advocacy efforts during this time and the new JAZZ.ORG supports this, too. Since March 19, the site has aggregated and showcases live concert webcasts by individual jazz musicians with calendar listings and direct links. To date, the site lists 46 webcasts which feature artists including Fred Hersch; Becca Stevens; Sammy Miller and the Congregation; Christian McBride and Melissa Walker; Chick Corea; Antonio Sanchez and Thana Alexa; Steven Feifke and Alexa Tarantino; Brandee Younger and Dezron Douglas; and more.
