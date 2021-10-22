Jazz Trumpeter W. Lee Hogans Joins Harlem School Of The Arts As Chief Education Officer

The prestigious Harlem School of the Arts (HSA), located in the historic Harlem community, is proud to announce the addition of jazz trumpeter W. Lee Hogans, who joins the organization's staff as Chief Education Officer. Mr. Hogans is best known as a world-class performing and touring jazz artist, as well as a noted music educator. In his career as a musician, he has worked with some of the most celebrated and respected music personalities and performing artists including Prince and Jay-Z, the super talented singer/songwriter, rapper Lauryn Hill, singer Jill Scott, saxophonist Maceo Parker, Grammy Award Winning Bassist, Marcus Miller, as well as comedian Dave Chappelle, to name a few.

Over the past 20 years, Mr. Hogans has been an educator, and administrator with broad experience developing programs for the elementary, middle school, high school, and college levels. He has taught Jazz and Music Production and has led jazz bands in urban and suburban settings. Most recently, Lee was the Director of Education at Jazz House Kids in New Jersey where he oversaw curriculum and instruction for out-of-school, summer, and community jazz programs. He brings this eclectic background and breadth of experience to the 57-year-old institution.

"I had been walking past HSA ever since my wife and I moved into Harlem with our young son three-and-a-half years ago, and eventually I began developing a relationship with the organization. I have been struck by the quality of the training young people receive in all four arts disciplines within this welcoming environment. I am so excited to be a part of the legacy begun by Ms. Dorothy Maynor, and to bring my knowledge to the table to help enhance the organization's growth and commitment to the community, its children, and families," said Mr. Hogans.

As Chief Education Officer, Mr. Hogans will shoulder a great deal of responsibility as an advocate for the arts and artists. In summary, Mr. Hogans will oversee the educational integrity of programs and explore ways to expand the instructional content and curriculum standards in all four disciplines offered at HSA, as well as off-site at partner schools. Additionally, he will build opportunities that serve and support the artist community in Harlem and surrounding areas; strengthen and advance HSA's educational and community partnerships and measure the impact that this cultural hub has on the young people attending, their families, and the community in which it sits.

Eric Pryor, President of HSA said, "Lee is not only a gifted musician in his own right, but he is passionate about inspiring young people, especially those from underrepresented communities and those with special needs. Just like our founder Dorothy Maynor, Lee believes that the arts are a right, not a privilege. His values and ideals are in perfect sync with that of our organization's and we are pleased to welcome him on board."

W. Lee Hogans earned a Master of Music (M.M) degree from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, which included private training from Rutgers University trumpet professor William Fielder as well as jazz trumpet legend Clark Terry. Since earning this degree, Mr. Hogans has furthered his professional development by working as a music producer, arranger, and composer, generating commercial music for such companies as Levi's Jeans and Toyota and producing for jazz, r&b and hip-hop artists in the New York area. Mr. Hogans lives in Harlem with his wife and son.