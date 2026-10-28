Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jazz Legends, Son Jarocho Festival and More Set for Bronx Music Hall November Lineup
The venue will host the Son Jarocho Festival's first Bronx appearance alongside performances by Mellon Jazz Fellowship winners and a radio play exploring art's social.
In November, the Bronx Music Hall will present a mix of music, art and culture, featuring a celebration of Bronx jazz legends Valerie Capers and Bertha Hope, a performance of The Arena, a documentary radio play exploring the value of art and artists in society, and the 16th New York Son Jarocho Festival, taking place in the Bronx for the first time.
This month's lineup also includes live Puerto Rican music, a photography exhibit documenting the Bronx's historic Third Avenue El, and free community events celebrating the borough's rich cultural heritage.
Afro Cuban Dance Baile Ochun
Wednesdays, November 4, 11, 18 and December 2 | 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM | $30 per class
Explore Afro-Cuban percussion and dance through techniques, characterizations, and your own expression, accompanied by live music from Arere Music and friends. Participants should bring a skirt. The first two classes focus on percussion (batá and shekere), taught by Yaquinay Acuña. The last two classes focus on dance, taught by Jinae Suire.
Uptown Happy Hour with Live DJ ThankYouEddin
Thursday, November 5 | 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM | FREE
Kick off November with a night of great music, good vibes, and refreshing drinks featuring a live DJ set by ThankYouEddin. ThankYouEddin is a DJ, producer, photographer, and content creator from Harlem. His sets blend genres like old-school reggaeton, dembow, and cumbia. The event will also feature an artist marketplace.
Sunday Salon: Bronx Legends of Jazz Piano: Valerie Capers & Bertha Hope
Sunday, November 8 | 3:00 PM | FREE
Join BMH in celebrating Bronx jazz legends Valerie Capers and Bertha Hope, both Mellon Jazz Fellowship winners. Capers is a jazz musician, composer, and educator, and was the first blind graduate of the Juilliard School. Hope is a jazz pianist, composer, and educator who has influenced generations of young musicians. Presented in partnership with the Jazz Foundation of America, the event will also feature a special birthday celebration for Hope.
The Third Avenue El in the Bronx 1972-1973: A Photographic Exhibition by George Malave
Opening Reception: Wednesday, November 11 | 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM | FREE
Explore the history of the Bronx's Third Avenue El with a photo exhibit by George Malave, featuring images documenting the elevated railway during its final years of operation. The exhibition is in partnership with the Bronx County Historical Society and will be on view through April 11, 2027.
Nuevas Voces: Pedro José Pastrana Trio
Thursday, November 12 | 7:00 PM | $15
BMH's Nuevas Voces series welcomes Bay Area-based musician Pedro José Pastrana for a special NYC concert. Pastrana reimagines the boundaries of Puerto Rican music, blending folk traditions with forward-thinking compositions. His work reflects the layered identities, influences, and sounds that shape his musical heritage. He is joined by Fernando Garcia Rodas on drums and Armando Lopez on bass.
The Arena: A Radio Play
Friday, November 13 | 7:30 PM | $25
Experience The Arena, a documentary radio play presented by Infinite Variety Productions (IVP). Inspired by the memoir of Hallie Flanagan, the pioneering theater director who led the Federal Theatre Project, the play explores the value of art and the role of artists in society. The New Deal program employed artists and brought live theater to communities across the country during the Great Depression. Set within the dream of an out-of-work composer who discovers Flanagan's memoir, The Arena uses vaudeville-style sketches to reimagine the congressional hearing that preceded the project's eventual closure.
New York Son Jarocho Festival
Saturday, November 14 | Doors 12:30 PM | 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM | $20
The 16th New York Son Jarocho Festival comes to the Bronx for the first time, celebrating the traditional music of Veracruz, Mexico. Son jarocho bands and collectives from across the East Coast will come together to share music and celebrate this vibrant cultural tradition. The day concludes with a community fandango, a participatory gathering of music and dance.
Sunday Salon: Bobby Gonzalez: The Last Puerto Rican Indian – A Celebration
Sunday, November 15 | 3:00 PM | FREE
Honor the life and legacy of South Bronx artist Bobby Gonzalez, who passed away in 2023, with a musical and poetic tribute celebrating his artistic contributions and connection to the Bronx community.
The Word on 163rd
Thursday, November 19 | 7:00 PM | $5
Join BMH for its spoken word open mic featuring Pastiche Queen, a non-binary Latindigenous interdisciplinary performance artist based in Hollywood, California. Pastiche Queen has won multiple individual slam poetry championships across the country and was featured on AppleTV's Dear: Viola Davis and Facebook's Queer Community Leaders of Color Initiative.
Sunday Salon: Rueda de Oro and Artist Marketplace
Sunday, November 22 | 3:00 PM | FREE
Tap into the rhythms and dance traditions of Colombian bullerengue music in an interactive session with musician Juan Ospina. Participants will learn about the music and its accompanying dance before joining a rueda (circle) to experience the tradition together. The event will also feature an artist marketplace.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode