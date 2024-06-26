Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU: ALIIVE Comes to Webster Hall This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to be bewitched! Broadway's biggest Halloween party I Put a Spell on You: ALiiVE at Webster Hall is set to return for its ninth year on Monday, October 21, 2024, at the historic Webster Hall in NYC.

Created by Jay Armstrong Johnson this electrifying concert-meets-dance party pays homage to the cult-favorite Disney film Hocus Pocus. It promises to enchant audiences once again as the Broadway community unites to benefit the Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest agency serving LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

In the search to find beauty, youth, and immortality, the bewitching and beloved Sanderson Sisters return from the dead and gather their most famous friends to help them lure the children of New York.

This year's I Put a Spell on You event finds a fitting home in the legendary Webster Hall (125 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10003), with its Gothic Revival architecture, opulent chandeliers, and historic charm, Webster Hall provides the perfect home for the ninth anniversary Broadway's favorite Halloween party.

The show is Monday, October 21, 2024 at 8 pm (doors open at 7:00 pm) and is followed by a blowout dance party and costume contest. Space is limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly. Reserve your spot now and secure your place in the biggest Broadway Halloween celebration of the year! Tickets start at $45 tax-deductible plus additional service fees (with an increase to $65 in October and $100 at the door) and go on sale today at ipasoy2024.cbo.io. VIP and Sponsorships start at $250.

We “are proud to be working with AFC and feel their mission aligns with ours so perfectly. As Homophobia and Transphobia are on the rise and continue to threaten our community, we are proud to join the team at AFC to make sure that young people rejected from their homes have what they need to survive.” says Johnson.

Dress to impress in your most creative Halloween attire - whether you're a wicked witch, dashing vampire, mystical creature, or any character that haunts your dreams. Let your imagination run wild and channel your favorite Broadway character or add a new twist to classic Halloween personas–all are entered into the costume contest to win fantastic prizes.

I Put a Spell on You was created by and stars Johnson (ABC's Quantico, Parade, On the Town, The Phantom of the Opera). The annual show is a spoof of and tribute to the beloved cult classic movie Hocus Pocus. Expect visits from famous villains who perform with larger-than-life voices and choreography, over-the-top costumes and makeup, unmatched production value, and a healthy dose of Broadway magic.

Johnson returns as Winifred Sanderson with Allison Godleski and Amanda Williams Ware as sisters Sarah and Mary. Broadway stars joining their adventure will be announced soon.

The event is executive produced and written by Jay Armstrong Johnson, produced by Katie Rosin, Kampfire Films, general managed by Andy Jones, Baseline Theatrical, production management by Sean Gorski for Hudson Theatrical Associates, and production stage management by Julie Devore.

The creative team is led by director Heath Saunders, creative director DW, creative advisor Ahmad Simmons, associate director Sydnie Roy, supervising choreographer Michael Anthony Sylvester, makeup design by Kyle Krueger, house photographer Thomas Mundell, and assistant to Jay Armstrong Johnson Joe Hornberger.

Tickets start at $45 tax-deductible plus additional service fees and go on sale today at ipasoy2024.cbo.io. Every ticket purchased will support the Ali Forney Center (AFC).