Javier Munoz, Carolee Carmello and More Will Perform in WORKING Concert At Feinstein's/54 Below

Working is returning! Carolee Carmello, Javier Munoz, Gerry Vichi, and Mary Callanan will perform in the 40th Anniversary concert of Working at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, August 12th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

The concert will be hosted by one of WORKING'S songwriters, Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin).

They join the previously announced Loni Ackerman (Evita, Cats), Marie France Arcilla (Working), Major Attaway (Aladdin), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Felipe Joglar (Merrily We Roll Along, Sister Act), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera, On The Town), and Marc Kudish (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Assassins).

The show's ensemble will consist of Jimmy Brewer, Scott Fuss, Michael Hajjar, Morgan Hecker, Whitney Hayes, Trey McCoy, Jenna Najjar, Kiani Nelson, Paris Alexander Nesbitt, Jeffrey Nunez, Samantha Sayah, Christian Strange, Becca Suskauer, and Cecelia Ticktin.

Receiving six Tony Award nominations, WORKING opened at the 46th Street Theatre (now the Richard Rodgers) in 1978 and played twenty-four performances. The score was written by Susan Birkenhead, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers, Stephen Schwartz, James Taylor, and in 2009, Lin Manuel Miranda contributed two new songs to the musical. WORKING is based off of Studs Terkel's acclaimed 1974 book Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day And How They Feel About What They Do.

WORKING features some of the musical theatre's most iconic songs including "It's An Art" "If I Could've Been," "Just A Housewife," " Fathers And Sons," and so many more.

54 SINGS WORKING will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The show will be music directed by Kevin David Thomas. The associate producer will be Benjamin Nissen.

Schneider said, "WORKING is one of musical theatre's most powerful works because it finds poetry in places you would least expect it and celebrates our humanity with an optimism that is infectious. WORKING reminds its audiences that each and every one of us is connected by our desire to do good in this world and contribute something that will positively affect our fellow citizens, which is a message that is always welcomed."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS WORKING tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551







