Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cynthia Nixon and More to Attend The New Group Gala Honoring Peter Dinklage, Erica Schmidt & More
Off-Broadway's The New Group will honor its Board President Abby Merrill and Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage (Cyrano) at the its Annual Gala, this year celebrating the company's 25th Anniversary, on Monday, March 9 at Guastavino's (409 East 59th Street). Hosted by Tarik Trotter, the event will feature performances by Amanda Green; Ethan Hawke, Dana Lynn and Levon Thurman-Hawke; Tarik Trotter and Stro Elliot; and Suzanne Vega; with appearances by Jasmine Cephas Jones, Cynthia Nixon, Jonathan Marc Sherman and more. The evening, 6:00-10:00pm, includes cocktails, dinner and live auctions.
For tickets and further information about The New Group Gala, please visit TheNewGroup.org. An online auction, filled with an array of exciting items and one-of-a-kind experiences, is currently available at charitybuzz.com/support/NewGroup. The New Group's Annual Gala is the organization's largest fundraising event of the year. Gala contributions benefit all of The New Group's programs including its contemporary staged productions; education programs; and New Group/New Works, its new play and musical development program.
Founded in 2005, The Michael Mendelson Award for Outstanding Commitment to Theater recognizes individuals who show outstanding commitment to the theatrical community. Past recipients include Chloë Sevigny and Kumiko Yoshii; Sutton Foster and Robert J. Rosenberg; Ed Harris & Amy Madigan and Ellen Roth; Beth Henley and Geoff Rich; Peter Alkalay and Jonathan Marc Sherman; David Rabe and Nancy Manocherian; Wallace Shawn and Fred Wistow; Robyn Goodman and Ethan Hawke; Ruth and Stephen Hendel; Wendy Ettinger and Derek McLane. In 2019, The New Group honored Edie Falco and Serge Nivelle with The Mimi and Michael Mendelson Award for Outstanding Commitment to Theater. This year, the company proudly honors Abby Merrill and Erica Schmidt and Peter Dinklage with the Award.
