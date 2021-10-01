Jared Schonig Announces CD Release Celebration at Birdland

On Sunday, October 17th from 5-6:30PM, the Jared Schonig Big Band will celebrate the release of their new CD at Birdland, 315 West 44th Street, NYC.

212 581 3080, $30 table or bar seating, www.Birdlandjazz.com

DETAILS:

Who: Original Music by Jared Schonig

Arranged by Jim McNeely, Mike Holober, Miho Hazama, Darcy James Argue, Alan Ferber, Laurence Hobgood, John Daversa and Brian Krock

Saxes: Dave Pietro, Charles Pillow, Lucas Pino, Jason Rigby, Carl Maraghi

Trumpets: Tony Kadleck, Jon Owens, Brian Pareschi, Scott Wendholt

Trombones: Mike Davis, Marshall Gilkes, Alan Ferber, Jeff Nelson

Guitar: Nir Felder

Piano: Adam Birnbaum

Bass: Matt Clohesy

Drums: Jared Schonig

In the music of drummer/composer Jared Schonig (drummer for the multiple 2021 TONY Award winning musical, Moulin Rouge), there is a life-force, a vibrant affirmation that there are numerous great reasons to get out of bed in the morning and embrace it all. His music percolates with sincere optimism for the future, enthusiasm for the present and reverence and erudition of the past. The music on Schonig's intrepid debut recording(s) as a leader, Two Takes Vol. 1: Quintet & Vol. 2: Big Band (available now on Anzic Records) is meticulously-crafted, played with the freedom, abandon, joy and excellence that only top New York City players seem to truly capture simultaneously. With this debut as a leaderwe experience a musician who dreams big, makes those dreams come true, and thrives as a percussive force in many dimensions: primal and raw, shimmering and playful, pounding and exhilarating, tumultuous and brutal, complex, unpredictable and exhilarating. And, with these recordings, Schonig now joins the growing fellowship of drummers fronting their own bands, from Brian Blade to Johnathan Blake to Tyshawn Sorey, and many others.