Jane Kaczmarek to Join Fourth Wall Ensemble for JANE'S FAVORITE THINGS
The performance will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026.
Fourth Wall Ensemble will present Jane's Favorite Things, a special evening featuring acclaimed actress Jane Kaczmarek alongside eight singers of Fourth Wall Ensemble on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Grace & St. Paul's Church on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Led by Fourth Wall Ensemble Artistic Director Christopher Allen and directed by Debra Whitfield, Jane's Favorite Things brings together music and storytelling in an intimate program inspired by Kaczmarek and the music she loves.
Joining Kaczmarek are Fourth Wall Ensemble singers Zoe Allen, Levi Hernandez, Maximilian Jansen, Heather Jones, Amy Justman, Matthew Newhouse, Veronica Roan, and Alan Williams.
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