Jane Kaczmarek to Join Fourth Wall Ensemble for JANE'S FAVORITE THINGS

Fourth Wall Ensemble will present Jane's Favorite Things, a special evening featuring acclaimed actress Jane Kaczmarek alongside eight singers of Fourth Wall Ensemble on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 7:30 PM at Grace & St. Paul's Church on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Led by Fourth Wall Ensemble Artistic Director Christopher Allen and directed by Debra Whitfield, Jane's Favorite Things brings together music and storytelling in an intimate program inspired by Kaczmarek and the music she loves.

Joining Kaczmarek are Fourth Wall Ensemble singers Zoe Allen, Levi Hernandez, Maximilian Jansen, Heather Jones, Amy Justman, Matthew Newhouse, Veronica Roan, and Alan Williams.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 09 Hrs 13 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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