James Snyder, Jamie Parker, Paul Thornley & More Narrate Chapter 6 of HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE

Today, Spotify premiered the latest episode of the Harry Potter at Home series with English actor and singer, Jamie Parker and James Snyder, Paul Thornley, Aaron Bartz and more of Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast. Jamie narrates today's episode entitled: "Chapter 6: The Journey from Platform Nine and Three-Quarters" alongside the Broadway-star studded lineup.

Listen below!

In this chapter, the reading recounts Harry's peculiar journey catching the train to Hogwarts through the mystical platform, nine and three-quarters - where he fatefully meets the Weasley family for the first time. Be the first to find out who is reading the next chapter by registering at HarryPotterAtHome.com.

The latest episode arrives on the heels of the series debut earlier this month, unveiling exclusive partnerships with the Wizarding World and stars like Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Stephen Fry, and Claudia Kim to read J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone on harrypotterathome.com.

The Harry Potter at Home audio experience is available exclusively on Spotify, for both free and Premium users, and on the new standalone Spotify Kids app that's exclusively available to Premium Family subscribers in select markets. Episodes will be released twice a week.

