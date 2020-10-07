James Monroe Iglehart, Adrienne Warren, Danny Burstein & More Star in THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Concert

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET and benefit Lymphoma Research Foundation and The Actors Fund.

The Actors Fund and the Lymphoma Research Foundation have announced a one-night-only Halloween benefit concert presentation of The Nightmare Before Christmas, Disney's classic animated film, as interpreted by some of Broadway's most ghoulishly talented artists. The evening will be presented by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, in cooperation with Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and Disney Music Group. The terrifyingly tantalizing one-night-only event will be available to stream on The Actors Fund Vimeo Channel. on Saturday, October 31 at 7 pm ET. For details and to purchase tickets ($4.99), visit http://actorsfund.org/TNBC.

James Monroe Iglehart, who dazzled audiences as the Genie in his Tony Award-winning performance in Disney Theatricals's Aladdin, and his Broadway friends, using only items and clothing found around their house combined with their imaginations, will bring this delightful evening of music, storytelling and Halloween fun to life for one-night-only.

The cast includes: Rafael Casal (Blindspotting, Bad Education), Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Shuffle Along, Bring It On: The Musical), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, Memphis), Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge!, My Fair Lady, Fiddler on the Roof), Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton, Motown The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea, Matilda, EmojiLand), Rob McClure (Chaplin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) and more.

"We are extremely grateful to Tim Burton, Danny Elfman and the Disney Music Group for allowing us the opportunity to bring our concert interpretation of The Nightmare Before Christmas to everyone this Halloween," said James Monroe Iglehart.

With door-to-door tricks and treats on hold, all are invited to indulge in this holiday classic. To purchase tickets to stream ($4.99), visit actorsfund.org/NBC.

Corporate sponsorships and group tickets are available by contacting William White at wwhite@lymphoma.org or Douglas Ramirez dramirez@actorsfund.org.

