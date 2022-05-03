James Corden Reveals He Would 'Love' to Return to Broadway Following LATE LATE SHOW Departure

It was recently announced that James Corden will be departing from The Late Late Show in 2023. The actor and television personality revealed to Variety that he wouldn't be opposed to returning to Broadway now that he won't be working on the late night show anymore.

"Well I'd love that, that'd be great," Corden said.

Corden is no stranger to the stage, having performed on Broadway in History Boys in 2006 and One Man, Two Guvnors in 2011, for which he won a Tony Award. He has also appeared in a several movie musicals, including Cinderella, Into The Woods, Cats, and The Prom.

Originally airing from 2007 to 2010, Corden co-wrote and co-starred with Welsh actress Ruth Jones in Gavin & Stacey, for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Comedy Performance. He was featured on the UK No.1 single "Shout", along with grime artist Dizzee Rascal, an unofficial anthem of the England football team for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Appearing on the UK charity telethon Comic Relief in 2011, Corden created his Carpool Karaoke sketch when he drove around London singing songs with George Michael. In 2009, he co-presented the Brit Awards with Kylie Minogue and Mathew Horne. Corden returned to host the ceremony solo between 2011 and 2014. He hosted the Tony Awards in 2016 and 2019 and the Grammy Awards in 2017 and 2018.

Since 2010, Corden has presented the sports-based comedy panel show A League of Their Own on Sky One. He has appeared in films, including Gulliver's Travels (2010), Into the Woods (2014), Kill Your Friends (2015), Peter Rabbit (2018) and its 2021 sequel (in which he voiced the title character), Cats (2019), and The Prom (2020), where he received his first Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

In 2015, he received the BAFTA Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year. As a presenter and talk show host, Corden has been nominated for 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning 9 in total, including for The Late Late Show, Carpool Karaoke and hosting the 70th Tony Awards. Corden was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to drama.