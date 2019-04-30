James Bay Will Kick-Off Season 13 Of Live From The Artists Den

Artists Den, a critically acclaimed television and music series best known for presenting intimate concerts by extraordinary artists in non-traditional settings, revealed today the first installment of the 2019 Spring Series for Live from the Artists Den. Season 13 of the celebrated series will kick-off with James Bay: Live from the Artists Den. The exclusive concert event will tape from a secret venue in New York on Sunday, May 12 and air at a later date on PBS.



GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and artist, James Bay will perform live and participate in an intimate moderated chat sponsored by timepiece maker Vacheron Constantin.



James Bay is the definition of a modern-day rock star. Adding to his catalogue this year with the infectious duet "Peer Pressure" featuring Julia Michaels, he continues to highlight his songwriting and music prowess. After the release of his sophomore album Electric Light Bay won the world over with its singles "Wild Love," "Pink Lemonade" and "Us." Bay co-wrote and produced most of the album with his longtime songwriting partner Jon Green and Paul Epworth (Rihanna, Adele). Last year, he made his Saturday Night Live debut performance, performed a duet of "Us" with Alicia Keys on The Voice Season Finale performed on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and sold out shows across the globe. In the summer of 2018, he opened for The Rolling Stones as direct support at London's Twickenham Stadium and joined Mick Jagger onstage for a duet of "Beast of Burden." Following the release of his debut album Chaos And The Calm, featuring- "Hold Back The River" and "Let It Go"- BAY was nominated for "Best Rock Album," "Best Rock Song," and "Best New Artist" at the 2016 Grammy Awards. In the UK, the record became the "Biggest New Artist Album Release" that year and has sold nearly 5 million albums in global consumption, and 3.5 billion streams worldwide.



Live from the Artists Den connects fans with unique and intimate musical experiences from some of the industry's finest talent. The Artists Den series has featured John Legend, alt-j, Alabama Shakes, Ed SHeeran, Imagine Dragons, Lady Antebellum, The Killers, Zac Brown Band, Shawn Mendes and countless others. Historic venues include Graceland, the first art museum in America, a 1930s silent movie theater, the world's oldest merchant sailing vessel, the New York Public Library, The World's Fair, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.



Artists Den events are free and invitation-only. General Admission audience members are randomly selected through ticket sweepstakes, accessible via the Artists Den mailing list. To join, fans can visit artistsden.com/join.



James Bay: Live from the Artists Den is produced in partnership by Vacheron Constantin. Vacheron Constantin's proud dedication to the art of mechanical watchmaking and quiet attention to one of a kind finishing and craftsmanship makes the Maison a perfect fit for this behind the scenes look at what inspires James Bay and his musical craft. For additional information, visit artistsden.com.

About Vacheron Constantin Founded in 1755, Vacheron Constantin is the world's oldest watch Manufacture in continuous production for over 260 years, faithfully perpetuating a proud heritage of watchmaking excellence and stylistic sophistication through generations of master craftsmen. At the pinnacle of high horology and understand elegance, the Maison creates timpieces with unique technical and aesthetic signatures, and an extremely high level of finishing touches. Vacheron Constantin brings to life unparalleled heritage and a spirtif of innovation through its key collections: Patrimony, Traditionnelle, Metiers d'Art, Overseas, Fiftysix and Historiques. It also offers its discerning clientele of connoisseurs the rare opportunity to acquire unique and bespoke timepieces by means of its "Les Cabinotiers" department.





