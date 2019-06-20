Jacob Burns Film Center & The Actors Fund to Feature Evening of OKLAHOMA!

The Actors Fund announced today that, in partnership with the Jacob Burns Film Center's series Life on Stage, tickets are now on sale for a special evening celebrating the smash hit, reimagined production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! - the recent recipient of two Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. The evening will feature video clips of musical numbers from both the Broadway show and the original Oscar Award- winning 1955 film, as well as a conversation with members of the cast and creative team, including Patrick Vaill (Jud Fry who has been with the production since its inception at Bard College & Bard SummerScape), Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer), Nathan Kocci (Music Director) and lead producer Eva Price.

The evening will be moderated by four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer, Emmy Award-winning director, and JBFC Board Member, Dori Berinstein, about the process of innovating and modernizing a beloved classic across artistic mediums.

The evening will take place at the Jacob Burns Film Center (364 Manville Road, Pleasantville, NY). Tickets are $10 for members of the Jacob Burns Film Center and $15 for nonmembers and can be purchased by visiting burnsfilmcenter.org.

This Tony Award-winning production of Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann's Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. Directed by Daniel Fish, the production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.

This production was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher enter for the Performing Arts at Bard College, Annandale-on-Hudson, New York.

(Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.

Dori Berinstein is a four-time Tony-winning Broadway producer and an Emmy-award-winning director, producer and writer of film and television. Dori's Broadway productions include: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Tony Award); Legally Blonde: The Musical (Olivier Award) and Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony Award). Her next two Broadway musicals, The Prom (directed by Casey "Book of Mormon" Nicholaw) and Half Time (directed by Jerry "Kinky Boots" Mitchell) will both open on Broadway in 2017 and 2018. As a documentary director, her films include, amongst others: Marvin Hamlisch: What He Did for Love (Emmy Award) and Carol Channing: Larger Than Life.

Photo Credit: Little Fang Photo





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You