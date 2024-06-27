Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide To School JR. is now available for licensing.

The musical follows the saga of Junie B., the wisecracking first-grader determined to write the ultimate guide – “Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School.” As she deals with writer's block and constantly getting into trouble, Junie B. quickly realizes that she still has a lot to learn.

Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School JR. features new, upbeat songs by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich (known for their work in Junie B. Jones, The Musical, Dear Edwina, Breathe, and Ever After). The show humorously explores the idea of owning up to mistakes and emphasizes that learning is a lifelong process.

Heisler and Goldrich share, “At its heart, this show is about friends getting together, helping each other, and the magic that comes from making things. We could not be more pleased the show is now in the hands of great young artists to do and experience exactly that, and we hope that casts and audiences have as much fun working on it as we had writing it."

“Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School JR. is a delightful adaptation of Barbara Park's beloved books created specifically for Broadway Junior performers,” says Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International. “With a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones will capture audience members' hearts just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.”

Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School JR. has been adapted for performance by students under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald of iTheatrics. Three songs from the show were showcased at The 2024 New Works Showcase at the Junior Theatre Festivals in Atlanta, GA and Sacramento, CA.

Visit the MTI show page for more information. International restrictions apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).