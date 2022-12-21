JOY's Erika Henningsen Takes Over Our Instagram Today!

Tune in to our Instagram story today, as Erika Henningsen takes over to take you behind the scenes of Joy at George Street Playhouse!

Erika Henningsen (Joy) was last seen starring as Cady Heron in the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls. She debuted on Broadway as Fantine in the recent revival of Les Miserables opposite Ramin Karimloo. Other credits include Beth in the Kathleen Marshall-helmed musical Diner with music by Sheryl Crow at Signature Theater and Kim Ravenal in the PBS televised Show Boat: Live from Lincoln Center with the New York Philharmonic. She can be seen recurring on the critically acclaimed Peacock series Girls5Eva as well as the hit Amazon comedy, Harlem. Erika recently debuted her solo show Raise Your Standards in a sold out run at The Feinstein's Nikko in San Francisco. Upcoming projects include voice work in the popular animation series, Hazbin Hotel in production with A24. Broadway.com 2018 Star of the Year and Outer Critics Circle Award Nominee. @erikahenningsen

This holiday season, George Street Playhouse is thrilled to be producing the World Premiere of JOY, a heartwarming and powerful biographical musical based on the life of Joy Mangano-the entrepreneur, inventor, best-selling author, and self-made millionaire whose journey epitomizes the real American Dream. This uplifting true story is about one woman's triumphant climb, from divorce to single motherhood and bankruptcy, to becoming a wildly successful dynamo that all started with the invention of a mop - her Miracle Mop!



JOY is a feel-good musical about finding yourself through determination, imagination, and reinvention with a twist, and is sure to inspire audiences long after they leave the theatre. From Tony Nominee AnnMarie Milazzo (Music & Lyrics) - returning to George Street after last season's recent hit A Walk on the Moon - this is a one-of-a-kind, moving and empowerment-charged musical theatre event that is not to be missed!