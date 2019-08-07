JOHN LEGUIZAMO'S ROAD TO BROADWAY is Nominated for an Imagen Award

The documentary John Leguizamo's Road To Broadway is among this year's Imagen Awards nominees. The NGL Studios documentary was produced by Bradley Kaplan and Jill Krikorian and directed by Ben DeJesus.

John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway follows Leguizamo as he prepares for his most challenging theatrical quest yet - cramming 3,000 years of Latino history into 90 minutes of stage time for his one man show. With extraordinary access to his creative process, the film traces the evolutionof his latest success, Tony-nominated play Latin History for Morons, from its challenging premise through its triumphant debut. A special co-presentation of Great Performances and Latino Public Broadcasting's VOCES, John Leguizamo's Road to Broadway, was directed by Ben DeJesus, who also directed the critically acclaimed documentary Raul Julia: The World's A Stage, premiering in September on PBS.

Director and President of NGL Studios, Ben DeJesus remarked: "John Leguizamo's Road To Broadway is a comedic yet pointed look at the systematic repression of Latinx culture throughout American history. Along with capturing THE JOURNEY of John's latest theatrical triumph, the film shed light on the many contributions of Latinx immigrants, beginning with John's own inspirational story. It's amazing to see his journey of self-discovery unfold over the course of years leading up to Broadway, and culminating with what many feel is his most powerful and important one man show to date. We are honored to be nominated for an Imagen Award as Best Documentary."

The Imagen Awards were first established in 1985 upon recommendation from TV veteran Norman Lear in an effort to recognize more Latinxrepresentation in the media. The nominees are determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders. The Imagen Awards span a range of categories including informational programming, on-air advertising, outstanding individual performances and prime time programming in film and television.

The 34th Annual Imagen Awards will take place August 10th at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills. Director Ben DeJesus is available for interviews from August 6 - August 12th.





