JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE to Launch Post-Show Talkback Series

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone will be partnering with the historic Apollo for a series of post-show talk backs that will take place in June and July. The talk backs will cover themes that are prevalent in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and feature members of the cast alongside leading voices in the African American community.

Kamilah Forbes, executive producer of The Apollo, stated “We are thrilled to be a partner in curating this special series of talk backs during Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month which will offer audiences a deeper insight into the themes in the show.”

Wednesday, June 10 (Evening)

Theme: The Great Migration – Displacement & Belonging

Moderator: Fredara Hadley, Ph.D.

Thursday, June 18

Theme: Mental Health & Healing in the Black Community

Moderator: Ted Bunch, A Call to Men

Tuesday, June 23

Theme: Collective Memory & Trauma

Moderator: Cezar Williams, AD, The Fire This Time Festival

Wednesday, July 1

Theme: The Power of Black Joy

Moderator: Rev. Melissa Moorer-Nobles