My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE to Launch Post-Show Talkback Series

The talks will feature members of the cast alongside leading voices in the African American community.

By:
JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE to Launch Post-Show Talkback Series

August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone will be partnering with the historic Apollo for a series of post-show talk backs that will take place in June and July. The talk backs will cover themes that are prevalent in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and feature members of the cast alongside leading voices in the African American community.

Kamilah Forbes, executive producer of The Apollo, stated “We are thrilled to be a partner in curating this special series of talk backs during Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month which will offer audiences a deeper insight into the themes in the show.”

Wednesday, June 10 (Evening)

Theme: The Great Migration – Displacement & Belonging
Moderator: Fredara Hadley, Ph.D.

Thursday, June 18

Theme: Mental Health & Healing in the Black Community
Moderator: Ted Bunch, A Call to Men

Tuesday, June 23

Theme: Collective Memory & Trauma
Moderator: Cezar Williams, AD, The Fire This Time Festival

Wednesday, July 1

Theme: The Power of Black Joy
Moderator: Rev. Melissa Moorer-Nobles

Starring Taraji P. Henson as ‘Bertha Holly’ and Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly,’ this production is directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen.




Joe Turner's Come and Gone


Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

BWW Merch Shop - Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Joe Turner JTC Unisex Shining Hoodie
Joe Turner JTC Unisex Shining Hoodie
Buy a Joe Turner Pin Set
Joe Turner Pin Set
Buy a Joe Turner Boarding House Mug
Joe Turner Boarding House Mug
Buy a Joe Turner Logo Beanie
Joe Turner Logo Beanie

Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

Videos

View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $87
Hot Show
Tickets From $84
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $99

Recommended For You