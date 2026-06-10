JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE to Launch Post-Show Talkback Series
The talks will feature members of the cast alongside leading voices in the African American community.
August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone will be partnering with the historic Apollo for a series of post-show talk backs that will take place in June and July. The talk backs will cover themes that are prevalent in Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and feature members of the cast alongside leading voices in the African American community.
Kamilah Forbes, executive producer of The Apollo, stated “We are thrilled to be a partner in curating this special series of talk backs during Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month which will offer audiences a deeper insight into the themes in the show.”
Wednesday, June 10 (Evening)
Theme: The Great Migration – Displacement & Belonging
Moderator: Fredara Hadley, Ph.D.
Thursday, June 18
Theme: Mental Health & Healing in the Black Community
Moderator: Ted Bunch, A Call to Men
Tuesday, June 23
Theme: Collective Memory & Trauma
Moderator: Cezar Williams, AD, The Fire This Time Festival
Wednesday, July 1
Theme: The Power of Black Joy
Moderator: Rev. Melissa Moorer-Nobles
Starring Taraji P. Henson as ‘Bertha Holly’ and Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly,’ this production is directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen.
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Tickets From $83
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