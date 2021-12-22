JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway Cancels Performances Through December 26

Click Here for More Articles on JERSEY BOYS

]JERSEY BOYS Off-Broadway has cancelled performances tonight, Wednesday December 22 through Sunday, December 26 due to positive Covid cases. They will return to performances on Monday, December 27 at 7:00 PM.

See the tweet below:

To ensure the health and safety of the company, Jersey Boys in New York is cancelling performances tonight, Wednesday December 22 through Sunday, December 26 due to positive covid cases.



We will return to performances on Monday, December 27 at 7:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/wIgujsSKxk - Jersey Boys (@JerseyBoysInfo) December 22, 2021

Jersey Boys stars Jonathan Cable as Nick Massi, Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio and John Rochette as Tommy DeVito. The production also includes Dianna Marie Barger, Tristen Buettel, Alex Dorf, Andrew Frace, Wes Hart, Joey LaVarco, Austin Owen, Michelle Rombola, Paul Sabala, and Kit Treece.

Tickets are on sale at the New World Stages box office or by visiting Telecharge.com. Group sales (ten or more) are available through Dodger Group Sales at 877-536-3437.

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe, directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo. The production includes Music Supervision, Vocal/Dance Arrangements & Incidental Music by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations by Steve Orich.