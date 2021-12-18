JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cancels Performances Through December 21

Weekend performances of Jagged Little Pill have been canceled due to the detection a limited number of positive COVID test results. Performances are canceled through December 21 and will be refunded at the point of purchase. .

Joy, rage, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting and hoping to see on a Broadway stage for over a year is back, in this exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. Nominated for 15 Tony Awards (the most of any show), and a recent Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family "vaults the audience to its collective feet" (The Guardian). You live, you learn, you remember what it's like to feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

The Jagged Little Pill creative team includes Tony-nominated Scenic Designer Riccardo Hernandez (he/him; Parade), Tony-nominated Costume Designer Emily Rebholz (she/her; Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Justin Townsend (he/him; Moulin Rouge!), Tony-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (he/him; Waitress), and Tony-nominated Video Designer Lucy Mackinnon (she/her; Spring Awakening). Hair, Wig, and Make-up Design is provided by J. Jared Janas (he/him; Sunset Boulevard), and Production Stage Management is by Ira Mont (he/him; The Producers).

The live, onstage band features the show's Music Director Bryan Perri (he/him; Conductor/Keyboard), Tia Allen (she/her; Viola), Damien Bassman (he/him; Drums and Percussion), Eric Davis (he/him; Guitars), Kristine Kruta (Cello), Alex Nolan (she/her; Guitar), Alex Smith (Bass), Mary Jo Stilp (Concertmaster), and Jessica Wang (Cello). The Associate Music Directors are Matthew Doebler (he/him) and Emily Marshall. Ada Westfall (Guitar) joins the on-stage band in November. The Music Coordinator is Michael Aarons.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL opened at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 W 44th St., NYC) on Thursday, December 5, 2019 following its record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA. The pre-Broadway world premiere production of Jagged Little Pill ran for 79 sold-out performances, from May 5-July 15, 2018, marking the longest-running and highest-grossing production in the theater's history.

Released on June 13, 1995, the tremendous success of Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed her to become the bestselling international debut artist in history; a title she still holds, with the record's sales reaching 33 million copies worldwide. Now, 25 years after its release, Jagged Little Pill continues to be one of the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums of All Time. With ten eclectic and acclaimed albums released over the subsequent years, Morissette's music has garnered 7 Grammy Awards (with 14 nominations), a Golden Globe nomination, and total sales of over 60 million albums.