JACK Quartet Announces 2019-2020 Season 

The 2019-2020 season sees the innovative JACK Quartet continuing to push the boundaries of contemporary music, with a series of performances in the ensemble's hometown of New York City, tours to Europe in both the Fall and Spring, numerous premieres of new works, performances of the complete quartets of John Zorn and Clara Iannotta, the inaugural JACK Frontiers festival, and the inaugural season of the ensemble's new JACK Studio program.

The ensemble will give a broad variety of world premieres throughout the 2019-20 season, including Hannah Lash 's new chamber opera Desire at Miller Theater (October 16-17), as well as world premieres by John Luther Adams (May 14) and Andy Akiho (November 15 at Philadelphia Chamber Music Society). The quartet will also premiere new works by Lester St. Louis and Catherine Lamb as part of JACK Frontiers (December 17-18 at The New School), and in May it will give the inaugural JACK Studio concert at Merkin Concert Hall, featuring a program of all-new works by six artists selected from around the world.

In its hometown of New York, JACK will perform an all-Zorn program with soprano Barbara Hannigan in October at the Park Avenue Armory, and also the Zorn's complete quartets over two nights at National Sawdust (March 13-14). Further NYC performances include the Met Museum with the Silvana Quartet (March 27), New York University (April 8), and The Crypt Sessions (October 21), where it will give the New York premiere of John Luther Adams' Lines Made By Walking . The ensemble heads to the Miller Theatre on September 25 with a program of works by Anthony Braxton.

The ensemble will tour in Europe twice during the 2019-2020 season, kicking o with September performances at the Lucerne Festival and Muzeum Śląskie in Katowice, Poland, and a tour of Germany with the Junge Deutsche Philharmonie . Further European dates in the Fall include at the Strings of Autumn Festival in Prague, Philharmonie Essen , Milano Musica , and the Bernaola Festival in Spain. The quartet performs at the Ultraschall Berlin and Concertgebouw in January, before heading to London's Southbank Centre (February 1) with percussionist Colin Currie. On April 24, JACK gives the world premieres of new works by Patricia Allessandrini and Hèctor Parra in Witten, Germany, and returns to Europe in May for performances at Wigmore Hall , Elbphilharmonie Hamburg , the Wiener Konzerthaus , and the Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin.





