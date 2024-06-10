Winners And Finalists Announced for WRITE OUT LOUD 2024 Songwriting Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Write Out Loud Team – Taylor Louderman (Tony-nominee, Mean Girls), Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert), Hannah Kloepfer, Sarah Glugatch, and Josh Collopy-- have announced the winners of the sixth annual Write Out Loud contest:

“California” by Ally Cribb

“Necromancy” by Wren Mied

“Self-Portrait” by José Alba rodríguez and Yejune Kim

“Fade Away” by William Shishmanian and Brooke Trumm

These songs were selected from a pool of over 400 submissions after an extensive review process that included the support of a selection committee — comprised of Write Out Loud alums — and this year's guest judges, Michael Baxter (The MUNY), Jonathan Gaelt (Archetype, Thirteen Stories Down), Amanda Green (Bring It On, Mr. Saturday Night), Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect), Ryan Scott Oliver (35MM), Danny Marin (Con Limón Productions), and Macy Schmidt (The Sinfonietta).

The four winning songs will be recorded by a Broadway alum and released on iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. The winning writers and songs will join the 2024 finalists in concert at 54 Below this September:

"Things Will Be Ok!" by Gabrielle Ammirato, Yen Nien Hsu, and Rona Moriah

"Totally Rock" by Utsav Bhargava and Meredith Brandt

"When I Look at the Stars" by Maxwell Carmel and Miles Walter

"Storm Chaser" by Maggie Marie Rodgers and Dillon Feldman

"Happiness" by Matt Gittins

"Start This Car" by Danielle Koenig and Raiah Rofsky

"Bad for Me" (from TEN YEAR) by Wesley King

"Shouldn't Keep A Good Man Down" by Jack Scott-Walker

"Take a Picture" by Akira Sky

Tickets

“WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 6” will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 9, 2024 at 7:00PM. Cast to be announced! Tickets and information are available at https://54below.org/events/write-out-loud-from-contest-to-concert-volume-6/