Is Amanda Kloots Joining DANCING WITH THE STARS?

Amanda Kloots could be joining season 30 of Dancing With the Stars after she was reportedly seen leaving the show's studio on Tuesday after meeting with her partner.

Dance Dish Media reports that Kloots will be partnering with dancing professional Alan Bersten. While ABC has not officially confirmed any contestants for the latest season of the hit competition series, Kloots has teased the start of a new project on her Instagram stories, sharing: "This morning I start something new that I can't wait to stare with you! It's been a dream of mine for a long time!! Today is dream come true time!"

Kloots continued to tease the new project in another story, adding: "Literally teary eyed driving to my new adventure!"

Although contestants were masked to hide their identity, sources were able to identify Kloots leaving the studio later that day by her earrings and sneakers.

Currently a co-host on ABC's The Talk, Kloots tragically lost her husband, Tony-nominated actor Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in 2020. She is the creator the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and co-creator of the apparel company Hooray For. Her theatre credits include "Good Vibrations" on Broadway, "Spamalot" on tour, and "Crazy For You" off-Broadway.