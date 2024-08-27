Irene Michaels To Perform In Times Square For International Peace Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



IRENE MICHAELS will be a featured performer at the LIVE Clean Energy CONCERT on Saturday September 21, 2024 at Times Square during International Peace Day.

A Moment of Silence for Peace in Times Square kicks off at 12 Noon on the International Day of Peace September 21, 2024 & Kick Off for Climate Week.

Irene will be celebrating peace and Mother Earth with song and her message of peace. The multi award winning singer/performer/actress will be part of the women's empowerment portion of the event beginning at approx. 3:30.

Join the Peace and Climate Week Movement and 5-Hour LIVE CLEAN ENERGY CONCERT on www.youtube.com/goodnewsbroadcast, www.pausetheworldforpeace.org, www.unify.org/facebook and in person at Father Duffy Square in Times Square, NY on September 21, 2024, at 12 noon Worldwide. Listen to UN Peace Messenger Ringo Starr Virtually requesting ALL to create a Moment/Minute of Silence, Cease Fire, and Acts of Peace in honor of the UN International Day of Peace, est. 1984.

The largest Peace Friendship Tree Art Piece, by the American Oriental Arts Foundation, ever in Times Square will be seen: 29,275 Steel Pieces, 26.3 ft. wide. 10 Ft. High, 14 Ft. Depth, 271 craftsmen forged for 5 years from USA & China. International Models Surround the Peace Tree.

THE PEACE FRIENDSHIP TREE, ALL THOSE ON STAGE & SCREEN REPRESENT: WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER FOR PEACE, LOVE & MOTHER EARTH

WHY: 193 Countries in the United Nations unanimously agreed to create September 21 as the International Day of Peace. McKinsey Co. states that there are 1.6 Billion People worldwide who are aware of Peace. Peace Day and Climate Week represent EVERYONE, including our beloved plants and animal kingdoms.

WHO: Good News Corporation, a 501 C3, est. 2002, along with OMMM is producing their 22nd Annual Concert in Father Duffy Park, in Times Square NY. The 5-Hour LIVE SOLAR BROADCAST is in Partnership with Manhattan Borough President (BP) Mark Levine, a true believer in Peace and Mother Earth. Featured will be Virtual Messages from other UN Peace Messengers, Dr. Jane Goodall, Michael Douglas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Stevie Wonder and UNICEF Ambassador Shakira.

PART ONE - Opening, Meditation and Moment of Silence

11:30 AM Drum and Meditation Segment - The Concert will begin at 11:30 AM EST in Times Square with a Drum Circle, A Silent Meditation for Peace, and at

12 Noon Moment of Silence Segment/Opening Ceremony - UN Peace Ambassador Ringo Starr Virtually will request a Moment/Minute of Silence WORLDWIDE on the Large LED Screen/World Broadcast, Interfaith Prayers Reverend Paul Sladkus, All Faiths and Spiritual, Commissioner Jeff Dannhauser and the Administration of Children Services will join in the Meditation, BP Manhattan Mark Levine Welcome, Michael Douglas Virtual Peace Message.

Soho Johnny speaks on Peace. 7 Year old Lake Anthony introduces Randy Edelman Composer of over 100 award-winning movies and songs performs for Peace.

12:15 PM OMMM Segment The event will feature a powerful meditation led by master meditators and global spiritual leaders, a ceremonial drum circle, and the creation of a symbolic sand mandala. Moderators include OMMM Ambassadors Yogini Jaima and Yogi Cam. The day will also include inspiring musical performances by artists such as Snatam Kaur, Mandy Mayhem, Lama Tashi Norbu, AY Young, and others, alongside speeches from influential voices in the peace and sustainability movement including Sister Jena and Yogini Jaima. Dr. Jane Goodall Virtual Message.

PART TWO Mother Earth

1:35 PM Paul thanks Part One, States Part HOST TBD

1:37 PM Climate Week AY Young Segment, the only America and Young UN 17 Sustainable Goal Leaders, along with Anushuka Sen (39 Million Followers on Instagram) debuting her new song Graduation (Goal 4), 4x Grammy Award winner Ken Lewis kick off Climate Week in NYC.

PART THREE Woodstock Forever: Peace, Love & HOPE 55th Anniversary Trailer

2:37 PM Paul introduces next Woodstock Forever: Peace, Love & HOPE:

2:38 PM Woodstock Forever 55th Anniversary Segment, JillyYeah Best Selling # 31 on Billboard, Grammy Winning Rising Star, Leonardo DiCaprio Virtual Message.

3:00 PM 7 Year Old Lake Anthony sings Put a Little Love in Your Heart, Artie Kornfield creator of Woodstock 69, Heidi Little to Perform, Shree, Hawaiian Lion with the Steel Pulse Musicians, Al Smith/Rick Ulfick/Juma Sultan, and the American Relics. Shakira Virtual Sing Imagine.

PART FOUR - DEVINE FEMININE

3:30 PM Devine Feminine Segment Hosted by Lorraine Silvetz: 96-Year-old entertainer Sylvia Goldin finally sings on Broadway, Peace Friendship Tree featuring The American Arts Foundation, Alice Liu and International Models. Performances by Quinn Lemley - Christine Madonna, Irene Michaels Renown Award Winning,, Indiggo Twins, Katya Grineva - Piano.

4:30 PM Georgia Fumanti, World Renowned Crossover Singer Closes the Broadcast.

4:58 PM - 5 PM Closing Segment - Join the whole cast for another Moment of Silence - followed by Stevie Wonder's Virtual Message.

A Special Pause The World for Peace NFT, has been created, with proceeds going to the nonprofit Good News Corporation to further their Peace Mission for $15.18 or more, show your LOVE https://www.crossmint.com/collections/pause-the-world-for-peace/drop IN PEACE.