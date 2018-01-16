Introducing the BroadwayWorld Theatre Camp Guide

BroadwayWorld, the largest and most comprehensive online theatre platform, is pleased to continue its recent expansion today with another new content initiative. Following the recent successful launches of Industry Insider, and Charity Corner, today we're introducing the 2018 Theatre Camp Guide.

A valuable addition to the site's already expansive resources for families and arts education, the new Camp Guide features information on more than 500 camps in all 50 states offering music and theatre programs. In an easy-to-use database, the guide offers key data and details on each camp, including 2018 session dates, program descriptions, alumni, age/gender guidelines, social media, instructor information, and much more to help parents and children make the best decisions regarding theatre and arts summer camp.

BroadwayWorld's Student Center - College Edition features fully detailed information on more than 350 Universities, and over 2,500 upcoming student productions. The site also offers special content working with numerous universities including blogs, faculty profiles, news and more. The BWW Student Center - High School Edition includes upcoming show listings for more than 1500 high schools nationwide. The Student Center also features a complete database of every University across the United States that offers performing arts programs, including searchable degrees, well-known alumni, web sites, social networking and more. In 2015, BroadwayWorld added the Elementary School Center.

BroadwayWorld is largest platform covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, and 45 countries worldwide on digital screens of all types and sizes. With over five million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.





Related Articles