Intrepid Museum Presents Final Movie Night of the 2023 Summer Movie Series With Screening of TOP GUN: MAVERICK

Free Fridays at the Intrepid Museum are back! On Friday, August 25, enjoy a free movie screening and explore the Museum with no cost of admission. This month, mark your calendars for the final movie night of the 2023 Summer Movie Series. Visitors can enjoy a free screening of Top Gun: Maverick on the dramatic setting of flight deck of the historic aircraft carrier located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue).

Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. Doors open at 5:00pm and close at 8:30pm (entry is not guaranteed and is subject to capacity; doors may close earlier). The movie will begin at sunset. Light concessions will be sold onsite, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcohol is NOT permitted. All exits are final; there is no reentry allowed.

 

Intrepid Museum members will receive priority access to the screening. The Museum strives to make all public programs accessible for people with disabilities. The film will be captioned for those who are hard of hearing.

 

For more information about the Museum or for up-to-date information on weather conditions, visit intrepidmuseum.org

 

Free Fridays are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Free Fridays are supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. 

 



