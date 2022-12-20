Interview: Alisha Weir & Matthew Warchus Talk Bringing MATILDA THE MUSICAL to the Big Screen
Matilda the Musical is coming to Netflix on December 25.
After directing the hit stage adaptation on Broadway and the West End, Matthew Warchus has brought Matilda the Musical to the big screen.
Following a successful release in the U.K. box office, the film has played a limited run in U.S. cinemas before streaming on Netflix on December 25.
Newcomer Alisha Weir takes on the title role in Roald Dahl's story of am extraordinary girl with a vivid imagination who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.
The new film also stars Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Sindhu Vee as Miss Phelps, and Stephen Graham and Andrea Risenborough as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood.
BroadwayWorld caught up with Warchus and Weir ahead of the film's debut to discuss what fans of the stage musical can expect from its film adaptation, what their favorite musical number is, and more.
Watch the new interview here:
