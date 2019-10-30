Internet Explorers To Feature Nathan Allebach & Ryan Broderick In November

Mark Vigeant will reprise his monthly comedy show, Internet Explorers, taking place at Caveat on November 22, to investigate Twitter.

Featuring Nathan Allebach (manages Steak-Umm Twitter account, @steak_umm) and Ryan Broderick (Senior Reporter, BuzzFeed News, @BuzzFeedNews) - and with more performers to be announced - Mark and his guests will deliver a hilarious and informative "state of the union" address on the social media giant in 2019.

In advance of the show, Mark's newsletter subscribers will vote to determine whether he will a) Create a viral parody account, b) Originate a Twitter format meme, or c) "See how much free shit brands will send" him. Prospective audience members are encouraged to subscribe to Mark's newsletter by visiting https://internetexplorers.live/.

The entire event will be available to watch simultaneously on the Web, and for free, on Mark's live-streaming channel on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant. Those watching from home are encouraged to interact with Sam Reece, the event's live-stream moderator. Highlights from previous shows are available on the channel at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant/videos.

Mark Vigeant is a comedian who uses comedy to explore and demystify technology - Internet Explorers is his monthly live show where he takes sold-out houses (and thousands of live-streamers on Twitch) deep into a corner of the World Wide Web with comedians and Internet Experts to learn and laugh about everything from memes, artificial intelligence, and e-commerce to online dating, hacking, and the dark web.

Mark is joined each month by some of New York's most brilliant comedians from Comedy Central, SNL, and UCB; and technology experts from The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and The Atlantic.

Mark is additionally joined by composer Darren Solomon ("the band"), Rollie Williams ("the sidekick"), and Sam Reece ("the moderator").

Internet Explorers: "Twitter" will take place on November 22, 2019 at Caveat (21A Clinton Street). Doors open at 9:00pm and the show begins at 9:30pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at the door for $12.

Tickets can be purchased online at the link below:

https://www.caveat.nyc/event/internet-explorers-twitter-11-22-2019

