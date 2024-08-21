Internationaal Theater Amsterdam Cuts Ties with Ivo van Hove Following Behavioral Investigations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationaal Theater Amsterdam has announced that it will immediately end its working relationship with director Ivo van Hove, according to NL Times.

The move comes after two external investigations uncovered "transgressive" behavior on the company's work floor, indicating that ITA has not been "sufficiently safe and inclusive" for years.

The Tony Award-winning director held the position of Artistic Director at ITA from 2001-2023, and has remained linked to the organization in the roles of director and adviser, with a contract extending into 2025.

According to ITA general manager Clayde Menso, the decision was made "in good consultation" and also includes the entire ITA Supervisory Board, which will also resign in its entirety.

According to the report, van Hove is "deeply affected" by the investigation's findings and that he is "grateful" for the opportunities afforded him as a result of his affliation with ITA.

A company spokesperson said that the relationship with van Hove was ended "in good mutual consultation" to "make room for a next phase in the development of ITA."

Menso is calling for "calm, recovery, and renovation" following the split with the resignations providing "space for the cultural shift that the organization now needs."

Read the full story at NL Times.

About Ivo van Hove

Ivo van Hove began his career in 1981 and has been director of Toneelgroep Amsterdam since 2001. He has also been director of Het Zuidelijk Toneel. From 1998 to 2004, he managed the Holland Festival, annually presenting his selection of international theater, music, opera and dance.

Until 2010 he was one of the artistic leaders of the Dramatic Arts department in Antwerp. Ivo van Hove's production work in theater includes Hedda Gabler at The National Theatre, A View From the Bridge at Young Vic, West End and Broadway, The Crucible on Broadway, Lazarus in New York and London, and Visconti's The Damned at Comedie-Francaise.

Ivo van Hove's work as director for theater includes Angels in America, Roman Tragedies, Kings of War, Opening Night, Obsession, Antonioni, Taming of the Shrew, Scenes from a Marriage, After the Rehearsal/Persona, The Human Voice, Othello, Children of the Sun, The Miser, Mourning Becomes Electra, Long Day's Journey into Night and The Fountainhead at Toneelgroep Amsterdam.

His work for musicals includes Rent and David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus. His work for opera includes Lulu, the entire Der Ring des Nibelungen, The Makropulos Affair and Salome at the Dutch National Opera, and the world premiere of the opera Brokeback Mountain in Madrid. His film and TV work includes Home Front and Amsterdam.

Ivo van Hove has been recognized for his work with several awards, including two Olivier awards and two Tony awards for A View From the Bridge; an Amsterdam Oeuvre Award; two Obie Awards for More Stately Mansions and Hedda Gabler; the Archangel Award at the Edinburgh Festival; the Critics' Circle Theatre Award; a Moliere Award for best production in France; and a Dutch Oeuvre Award, together with Jan Versweyveld.

He has also received an honorary doctorate for general merit from the University of Antwerp and the Flemish Culture Prize for Overall Cultural Merit from the Flemish government.

Ivo van Hove is Chevalier dans l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in France, and King Filip of Belgium awarded him Commander of the Order of the Crown.