Interdisciplinary Artist Saki Kawamura Comes to Unfix NYC 2021 with Devised and Visual Artwork, The Giving Tree.

Saki Kawamura, an International Interdisciplinary Artist from Japan, comes to Unfix NYC 2021 with her devised and visual artwork, The Giving Tree. On view June 12th - June 27th, 2021 at Unfix Festival / Unfix NYC 2021. Learn more at https://unfixfestival.com/.

The Giving Tree inspired by Shel Silverstein is a devised and visual art piece directed by Saki Kawamura. She and her team spent three months exploring a children book, The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein and made a piece to give the audience to think about many kinds of relationships in our lives.

You may be like the Boy. You may be like the Tree. Or, you might be like both the Boy and the Tree. It is completely up to you about what you see and how you feel about this story. You don't even have to describe it with words. That's why a story exists. A story is a mirror that reflects your soul. By Haruki Murakami (Japanese Translator of The Giving Tree)

Director&Designer: Saki Kawamura, Performer: Eliza Vann, Edward Pritchard, Cynthia Yiru Hu, Madison Smith.

Saki Kawamura is an NYC-based interdisciplinary artist from Japan. She has been working in theater and film as a director and artist. Her works reflect on an international viewpoint by incorporating eastern culture and values. She aims to create a work to build bridges across cultures by challenging traditional notions by incorporating eastern culture and values. She won the Australian Quarantine Festival for her short film, One-Sided. Her favorite credits: En:2021 (Dir. Yokko from Ren Gyo Soh), Matsukaze (Hamlet Isn't Dead), Musubi (International), Kageashi (Blackphoenixinc).

Unfix is a festival of live performance, dance, film, installation, workshop, and debate that wants to unravel the knots in how we're living. UNFIX started in Glasgow (Scotland) in 2015 and now runs events there and in New York City (US), Tokyo (Japan), and Bologna (Italy). We conceive of individual human lives as a microcosm of the whole, and puts it to you: climate change and ecological transformation are happening inside your body, RIGHT NOW. https://unfixfestival.com/