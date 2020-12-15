Inside Broadway Offers Special Scholarship in Memory of Broadway Veteran Doreen Montalvo to P.S. 5 in The Bronx

Inside Broadway has presented a special class-based scholarship program to 75 students at P.S. 5 in The Bronx in memory of the late Broadway veteran from The Bronx Doreen Montalvo who passed-away October 17 following a sudden ailment at age 56. A friend of Inside Broadway, Doreen had performed at their annual Broadway Beacon Awards. The scholarship begins this week for two different 5th grade classes and one 6th grade class at P.S. 5 who will each get six sessions over several weeks in December and January via remote learning. The special program will be led by Broadway performer Linedy Genao who was a friend and former On Your Feet cast member of Doreen's (Linedy covered Gloria in the show and was also in the Dear Evan Hansen tour). Working on theater, music and dance with Linedy, at the end of the program the students will share their work with the school with a virtual performance that will include songs from On Your Feet. Inside Broadway has worked with P.S. 5 for many years and due to budget cuts, this year they have no arts education funding.

"Doreen was a friend of Inside Broadway and a dear friend of our Associate Producer, Nick Sala" says Inside Broadway Exec. Director Michael Presser. "When Nick suggested that we create a program in her honor, I immediately jumped at the suggestion. The students at P.S. 5 are in for a real treat."

"Many of our students are remote based and it is crucial for programs like this to rethink how students can spend time with their friends and participate in activities unavailable during the school day such as Music, Art and Dance" says P.S. 5 principal Ms. Danielle Keanne. "It provides the students with a positive and fun experience as well as an escape from the stresses of this pandemic. Inside Broadway goes above and beyond to showcase our students hidden talents. We are excited to work with Inside Broadway once again for a one of kind experience and celebrate the life of Doreen Montalvo."

Born November 15, 1963, in the Bronx, Doreen made her Broadway debut in 2008 in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical In the Heights (a member of the ensemble, she also understudied the roles of Abuela Claudia, Camila, and Daniela and played the Bolero Singer). Ms. Montalvo also appeared on Broadway in On Your Feet! and her final Broadway credit was the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire (as Janet Lundy) which played three previews at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre before temporarily closing due to the pandemic.

Growing up in the Bronx, it was in school where Doreen first learned to sing" says her husband Michael Mann, "I'm thrilled that the students in Inside Broadway's program at P.S. 5 will learn about Doreen's legacy and it will be from her dear friend Linedy. This is wonderful tribute to her. Doreen, believed in education, she was always nurturing young performers. Doreen is proof that a little girl from the Bronx who used to pretend sing into a hairbrush can make it to Broadway. Dreams come true."

Ms. Montalvo also starred in the national tours of On Your Feet! and Flashdance, and her other theatrical credits included the Off-Broadway productions of In the Heights, Giant, and the world premiere of American Mariachi at The Old Globe in San Diego. Ms. Montalvo's screen credits included Law & Order, One Life to Live, The Good Wife, Smash, Elementary, Madam Secretary. She will be seen in the upcoming film version of In the Heights as well as the remake of West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg. Her honors included the 2011 Spirit Award for Cabaret Cares/Help is On the Way Today, the 2008 Actors Equity ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus for In the Heights, the 2007 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance for In the Heights, and the 2004 Hola Award for Best Actress for Havana Under the Sea. Ms. Montalvo is survived by her husband, actor Michael Mann, and her stepchildren.