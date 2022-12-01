Indian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at Disney
Plot details for the film are currently under wraps.
Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges are currently developing a new Disney musical film inspired by a princess from Indian history.
Deadline reports that Disney has commissioned the original musical film, which will also be directed and produced by Chadha. While plot details are currently under wraps, the film is under the umbrella of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey.
Gurinder Chadha is a British film director and producer. She founded Bend It Films after the success of Bend It Like Beckham, which she wrote, directed, and produced. Chadha went on to direct the acclaimed West End musical adaptation of the popular film.
Chadha's other films include Bride and Prejudice, Blinded by the Light, Viceroy's House, THE MISTRESS of Spices, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, and It's A Wonderful Afterlife.
In 2019, it was also announced that Chadha was adapting Nidhi Chanani's highly acclaimed, best-selling graphic novel Pashmina into an original CG animated musical for Netflix.
Disney is also currently developing a movie musical titled Penelope, with music written by Ingrid Michaelson and Laurence O'Keefe.
From This Author - Michael Major
December 1, 2022
Entitled Creatures Of The Late Afternoon, the new double album is the soundtrack to an accompanying board game centered around a cast of creatures who band together through the power of music to save their habitat from destruction. Built integrally into the vinyl gatefold jacket, the board game is set at a communal hub of DIY recording studios.
SABATON Announces Collectible 'Xmas Truce' Popup Vinyl
December 1, 2022
SABATON are unveiling their brand new Christmas Truce Popup vinyl to ring in the festive season. Now available for preorder, this collectible popup vinyl pays tribute to the band’s popular track 'Christmas Truce' from the album The War To End All Wars. The vinyl features 3 variations of the song, including the Symphonic version.
CALL ME MISS CLEO Documentary to Debut on HBO Max
December 1, 2022
This eye-opening film, produced by Gunpowder & Sky, chronicles the rise, fall, and reinvention of controversial and revered ‘90s television psychic Miss Cleo and features testimonials with those closest to her, as well as actresses Raven-Symoné and Debra Wilson. Watch the new video trailer now!
Eugene Mirman Shares New Single 'How Do You Lie To Your Child About Santa'
December 1, 2022
New from PGF Records, the indie comedy label co-founded by comedian Eugene Mirman (Bob’s Burgers), comes the single “How Do You Lie To Your Child About Santa”. Performed by Eugene and Lucy Wainright Roche, it’s a Christmas song about the dilemma of wanting to indulge your young child in the fun of Santa.
Jamie Lee Curtis to Receive the Career Achievement Honor at AARP's 21st Annual MFG Awards
December 1, 2022
AARP The Magazine announced that Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the 2022 Movies for Grownups® Career Achievement Award. Curtis — a critically acclaimed actress across film and television; a recipient of two Golden Globe® Awards, a British Academy Film Award, a People’s Choice Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.