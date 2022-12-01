Indian Princess Musical Movie In the Works at Disney

Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges are currently developing a new Disney musical film inspired by a princess from Indian history.

Deadline reports that Disney has commissioned the original musical film, which will also be directed and produced by Chadha. While plot details are currently under wraps, the film is under the umbrella of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production President Sean Bailey.

Gurinder Chadha is a British film director and producer. She founded Bend It Films after the success of Bend It Like Beckham, which she wrote, directed, and produced. Chadha went on to direct the acclaimed West End musical adaptation of the popular film.

Chadha's other films include Bride and Prejudice, Blinded by the Light, Viceroy's House, THE MISTRESS of Spices, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, and It's A Wonderful Afterlife.

In 2019, it was also announced that Chadha was adapting Nidhi Chanani's highly acclaimed, best-selling graphic novel Pashmina into an original CG animated musical for Netflix.

Disney is also currently developing a movie musical titled Penelope, with music written by Ingrid Michaelson and Laurence O'Keefe.